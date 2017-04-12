12 Headboards That Are Total Bedroom Game-Changers

When it comes to bedrooms, headboards are kind of like wall paint — you might not notice it immediately, but the right one can make all the difference. The ones ahead will inspire you to pick the perfect headboard for your space, whether it’s studded, minimalist or brightly colored.
Plush
Bedrooms are all about comfort, so try a cozy, plush headboard.
Photo:
Andrea Posadas
Plush
Signal Hills Naples Wingback Button Tufted Linen Fabric Queen-Size Headboard, $371; at Overstock
Photo:
Overstock
Studded
Add a bit of rock 'n' roll glam to your bedroom with a studded headboard.
Photo:
Nicole Hill Photo
Studded
Pottery Barn Fallon Upholstered Headboard with Bronze Nailheads, $499-$2,399; at Pottery Barn
Photo:
Pottery Barn
Minimalist
Paired with bright colors and patterns, a simple headboard speaks volumes.
Photo:
Dana Tolbert
Minimalist
Skyline Furniture Monaco Nail Button Headboard, $271.99-$331.49; at Target
Photo:
Target
Standing Tall
Make a statement with a large, sweeping headboard.
Photo:
Anson Smart
Standing Tall
Photo:
Jonathan Adler
Industrial
Opt for a more urban vibe with a headboard made of pipes or wood.
Photo:
Bruce Plotkin
Industrial
Liberty Vintage Distressed King Metal Headboard, $488; at Overstock
Photo:
Overstock
Neutral
Feeling indecisive? A gray headboard works with pretty much anything.
Photo:
Alyssa Rosenheck
Neutral
Baxton Studio Rhea Modern Contemporary Dark Gray Headboard, $117.99-$127.99; at Overstock
Photo:
Overstock
Pop of Color
Bring playful vibes with a pop of color like hot pink or emerald green.
Photo:
Anjali Pinto
Pop of Color
Skyline Furniture Filmore Queen Headboard in Velvet Bling, $467; at Bed Bath & Beyond
Photo:
Bed Bath & Beyond
Geometric
Geometric headboards are modern and cool.
Photo:
Kimberly Murray Photography
Geometric
Lift Furniture Studio No Strings Attached Headboard, $77-$110; at Etsy
Photo:
Etsy
Bohemian
Coachella isn't the only appropriate venue for boho vibes—try it in your bedroom.
Photo:
Bryce Covey
Bohemian
Skyline Furniture Santa Maria Desert Flower Border Upholstered Headboard, $194.99-$285.99; at Hayneedle
Photo:
Hayneedle
Pastel
Pastel headboards keep the look light, airy, and clean.
Photo:
Style Me Pretty
Pastel
Skyline Furniture Brompton Upholstered Tufted Wingback Headboard, $484.49-$543.99; at Target
Photo:
Target
Velvet
Velvet gives off luxe, regal vibes.
Photo:
4 Eyes Photography
Velvet
Skyline Furniture Nail Button Notched Headboard, $349; at Gilt
Photo:
Gilt
Floral
For a girly touch, a floral headboard will make any room look more feminine and dainty.
Photo:
Courtney Apple
Floral
World Market Candid Moment Elsie Upholstered Headboard, $399.99-$549.99; at World Market
Photo:
World Market