12 Headboards That Are Total Bedroom Game-Changers

Photo: Remodelaholic

When it comes to bedrooms, headboards are kind of like wall paint — you might not notice it immediately, but the right one can make all the difference. The ones ahead will inspire you to pick the perfect headboard for your space, whether it’s studded, minimalist or brightly colored.

Plush
Photo: Andrea Posadas
Signal Hills Naples Wingback Button Tufted Linen Fabric Queen-Size Headboard, $371; at Overstock

Photo: Overstock
Studded

Add a bit of rock 'n' roll glam to your bedroom with a studded headboard.

Photo: Nicole Hill Photo
Pottery Barn Fallon Upholstered Headboard with Bronze Nailheads, $499-$2,399; at Pottery Barn

Photo: Pottery Barn
Minimalist

Paired with bright colors and patterns, a simple headboard speaks volumes.

Photo: Dana Tolbert
Skyline Furniture Monaco Nail Button Headboard, $271.99-$331.49; at Target

Photo: Target
Standing Tall

Make a statement with a large, sweeping headboard.

Photo: Anson Smart
Jonathan Adler Woodhouse Queen Headboard, $1,995; at Jonathan Adler

Photo: Jonathan Adler
Industrial

Opt for a more urban vibe with a headboard made of pipes or wood.

Photo: Bruce Plotkin
Liberty Vintage Distressed King Metal Headboard, $488; at Overstock

Photo: Overstock
Neutral

Feeling indecisive? A gray headboard works with pretty much anything.

Photo: Alyssa Rosenheck
Baxton Studio Rhea Modern Contemporary Dark Gray Headboard, $117.99-$127.99; at Overstock

Photo: Overstock
Pop of Color

Bring playful vibes with a pop of color like hot pink or emerald green.

Photo: Anjali Pinto
Skyline Furniture Filmore Queen Headboard in Velvet Bling, $467; at Bed Bath & Beyond

Photo: Bed Bath & Beyond
Geometric

Geometric headboards are modern and cool.

Photo: Kimberly Murray Photography
Lift Furniture Studio No Strings Attached Headboard, $77-$110; at Etsy

Photo: Etsy
Bohemian

Coachella isn't the only appropriate venue for boho vibes—try it in your bedroom.

Photo: Bryce Covey
Skyline Furniture Santa Maria Desert Flower Border Upholstered Headboard, $194.99-$285.99; at Hayneedle

Photo: Hayneedle
Pastel

Pastel headboards keep the look light, airy, and clean.

Photo: Style Me Pretty
Skyline Furniture Brompton Upholstered Tufted Wingback Headboard, $484.49-$543.99; at Target

Photo: Target
Velvet

Velvet gives off luxe, regal vibes.

Photo: 4 Eyes Photography
Skyline Furniture Nail Button Notched Headboard, $349; at Gilt

Photo: Gilt
Floral

For a girly touch, a floral headboard will make any room look more feminine and dainty.

Photo: Courtney Apple
World Market Candid Moment Elsie Upholstered Headboard, $399.99-$549.99; at World Market

Photo: World Market

