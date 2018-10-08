11 Fall It-Bags We Spotted During Fashion Month

Forecasting fall’s It-bags is a specific kind of challenge. It involves perusing retailers for commonalities, searching for trends on Instagram and taking best guesses as to what will actually catch on.

Or, you know, you could just see what street style stars were carrying during Fashion Month.

Designers highlighted their favorite fall/winter motifs back in February, giving fashion’s most influential set a full seven months to decide which trends they preferred (and to figure out how to wear them). True to form, these style stars showed up to September’s Fashion Month (where designers showed spring/summer 2019 collections) donning the cold-weather trends they deemed worthy. Considered together, these outfits serve as a kind of guide to what people will actually be wearing this fall.

Designers’ runways are one thing: They offer trends to the masses. But what the masses actually choose to buy and wear isn’t up to the designers—it’s up to the consumers. And Fashion Month attendees are some of the most influential (and sartorially prophetic) consumers around.

So instead of studying retailer after retailer or Instagram feed after Instagram feed, you can just glance at Fashion Month street style and get a pretty good sense of what trends are imminent. The totes, shoulder bags and handbags that attendees carried during Fashion Month are probably the same totes, shoulder bags and handbags we’ll be carrying for the next several months. And we’ve rounded up all of them, below.