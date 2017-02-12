The 29 Greatest Grammys Moments of All Time

Who’s performing at the 2017 Grammy Awards? Who cares? JK, JK, but for our purposes here, we’re looking to the past to remember the most epic, ridiculous, wacky, and wild performances, red carpet moments, and general craziness of the Grammys of years past.

That said, FYI, this year we’ll see performances from the likes of a pregnant Beyoncé; Adele; a shockingly blonde Katy Perry; a duet with Lady Gaga and Metallica (bit of a reach, but—OK); a collab between The Weeknd and Daft Punk (less of a stretch, as they did “Starboy” and “Feel It Coming” together, but this is D.P.’s first live appearance in three years); and Chance the Rapper (in his much-anticipated Grammys debut).

We’ll also see John Legend and Cynthia Erivo (singing together in the In Memoriam tributes, for Prince and George Michael this year); Bruno Mars; and A Tribe Called Quest and Anderson .Paak (another random mashup, but, again—OK).

Don’t forget Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban (or, you know, do); Alicia Keys and Maren Morris (without a speck of makeup on Keys’ face, natch); Little Big Town, Demi Lovato, Andra Day, and Tori Kelly (sorry, we fell asleep for a second—what was that?); Kelsea Ballerini (a Best New Artist nominee, in case you hadn’t heard); Lukas Graham, (a trio of Danish men in a band, and not just a single person named Lukas Graham, who knew); Gary Clark Jr. (who has previously paid tribute to B.B. King and Stevie Wonder); and, last but not least (or, hell, let’s be real, maybe least), William Bell. Whew.

We need a nap now, but you should totally flip through the slideshow ahead, and relive the 29 most insane Grammys moments of all time. We’ll be back on Sunday evening with tons of Grammys coverage, including every single red carpet look, highlights of the best performances, and the incredible and over-the-top fashion and beauty moments of the evening.