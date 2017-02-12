StyleCaster
The 29 Greatest Grammys Moments of All Time

by
Photo: Getty

Who’s performing at the 2017 Grammy Awards? Who cares? JK, JK, but for our purposes here, we’re looking to the past to remember the most epic, ridiculous, wacky, and wild performances, red carpet moments, and general craziness of the Grammys of years past.

That said, FYI, this year we’ll see performances from the likes of a pregnant BeyoncéAdele; a shockingly blonde Katy Perry; a duet with Lady Gaga and Metallica (bit of a reach, but—OK); a collab between The Weeknd and Daft Punk (less of a stretch, as they did “Starboy” and “Feel It Coming” together, but this is D.P.’s first live appearance in three years); and Chance the Rapper (in his much-anticipated Grammys debut).

We’ll also see  John Legend and Cynthia Erivo (singing together in the In Memoriam tributes, for Prince and George Michael this year); Bruno Mars; and A Tribe Called Quest and Anderson .Paak (another random mashup, but, again—OK).

Don’t forget Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban (or, you know, do); Alicia Keys and Maren Morris (without a speck of makeup on Keys’ face, natch); Little Big Town, Demi Lovato, Andra Day, and Tori Kelly (sorry, we fell asleep for a second—what was that?); Kelsea Ballerini (a Best New Artist nominee, in case you hadn’t heard); Lukas Graham, (a trio of Danish men in a band, and not just a single person named Lukas Graham, who knew); Gary Clark Jr. (who has previously paid tribute to B.B. King and Stevie Wonder); and, last but not least (or, hell, let’s be real, maybe least), William Bell. Whew.

We need a nap now, but you should totally flip through the slideshow ahead, and relive the 29 most insane Grammys moments of all time. We’ll be back on Sunday evening with tons of Grammys coverage, including every single red carpet look, highlights of the best performances, and the incredible and over-the-top fashion and beauty moments of the evening.

1 of 29
CeeLo Green and Gwyneth Paltrow, 2011
CeeLo Green and Gwyneth Paltrow, 2011

Hands down, the best Grammys performance of all time.

Photo: Getty Images
CeeLo Green and Gwyneth Paltrow, 2011
CeeLo Green and Gwyneth Paltrow, 2011

Just sayin'.

Photo: Getty Images
Miley Cyrus, Taylor Swift, and Katy Perry, 2009
Miley Cyrus, Taylor Swift, and Katy Perry, 2009

Major throwback alert! Remember when Perry and Swift were still friends, and they picked each other's noses? Yeah, we don't either. Also, let's talk about how different they all look—especially Cyrus!

Photo: Getty Images
Kelly Clarkson, Katy Perry, Duffy, Taylor Swift, and Miley Cyrus, 2009
Kelly Clarkson, Katy Perry, Duffy, Taylor Swift, and Miley Cyrus, 2009

Another throwback. Important question: What ever happened to Duffy?!

Photo: Getty Images
Drake and Rihanna, 2011
Drake and Rihanna, 2011

Oh, Drihanna. Be still, my heart.

Photo: Getty Images
Madonna, 2015
Madonna, 2015

Singing "Living for Love."

Photo: Getty Images
Gwen Stefani, 2015
Gwen Stefani, 2015

Stefani being a total queen onstage.

Photo: Getty Images
Pharrell Williams, 2015
Pharrell Williams, 2015

Singing fan favorite "Happy," of course.

Photo: Getty Images
Katy Perry, 2015
Katy Perry, 2015

What a shadow!

Photo: Getty Images
Melody Tai and Usher, 2015
Melody Tai and Usher, 2015

Another epic performance from 2015, a real red-letter year.

Photo: Getty Images
Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga, 2015
Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga, 2015

And one more! Remember this?!

Photo: Getty Images
Rihanna, 2015
Rihanna, 2015

Work, work, work, work, werq. Even before "Work" came out, RiRi was working it.

Photo: Getty Images
Kanye West, 2015
Kanye West, 2015

And then Kanye West got onstage and announced he'd be running for President in 2020. Yeah, it was a crazy year.

Photo: Getty Images
Beyoncé, 2015
Beyoncé, 2015

We literally can't stop posting moments from 2015. What about when Beyoncé performed "Precious Lord, Take My Hand" and everyone cried/died?!

Photo: Getty Images
Taylor Swift, 2016
Taylor Swift, 2016

Princess Tay-Tay did her thang onstage, of course.

Photo: Getty Images
The Weeknd, 2016
The Weeknd, 2016

The Weeknd continued his meteoric rise.

Photo: Getty Images
Meghan Trainor and Tyrese Gibson, 2016
Meghan Trainor and Tyrese Gibson, 2016

This was Meghan Trainor's year, fo' sho'.

Photo: Getty Images
John Legend, Demi Lovato, Lionel Richie, Meghan Trainor, Tyrese Gibson, and Luke Bryan, 2016
John Legend, Demi Lovato, Lionel Richie, Meghan Trainor, Tyrese Gibson, and Luke Bryan, 2016

The whole gang performed together as one, and it was magical.

Photo: Getty Images
Kendrick Lamar, 2016
Kendrick Lamar, 2016

Host L.L. Cool J promised a "very controversial" performance from the rapper, and Lamar did not disappoint.

Photo: Getty Images
Kendrick Lamar, 2016
Kendrick Lamar, 2016

Another angle, because—wow.

Photo: Getty Images
Lady Gaga, 2016
Lady Gaga, 2016

Gaga's astonishing David Bowie tribute brought a tear to many an eye as she absolutely channeled him in her tribute medley, singing "Space Oddity," "Changes," "Ziggy Stardust," "Suffragette City," "Rebel Rebel," "Fashion," "Fame," "Under Pressure," "Let's Dance," and "Heroes."

Photo: Getty Images
Justin Bieber, 2016
Justin Bieber, 2016

Bieber did Bieber-y things, and everyone loved it.

Photo: Getty Images
Brittany Howard, 2016
Brittany Howard, 2016

The Alabama Shakes!

Photo: Getty Images
Adele, 2016
Adele, 2016

Adele is so dreamy, as was this light-encircled moment.

Photo: Getty Images
Brian Johnson, 2015
Brian Johnson, 2015

I mean, AC/DC. Come on.

Photo: Getty Images
P!nk, 2014
P!nk, 2014

P!nk absolutely dominated in the aerial performance of a lifetime.

Photo: Getty Images
Miley Cyrus and Katy Perry
Miley Cyrus and Katy Perry

The notorious frenemies shared a tender moment before the show.

Photo: Getty Images
Gwyneth Paltrow and Paul McCartney
Gwyneth Paltrow and Paul McCartney

McCartney and Paltrow, straight chillin'.

Photo: Getty Images
Paul McCartney and Miley Cyrus
Paul McCartney and Miley Cyrus

McCartney and Cyrus, also str8 chillin'. Can't wait for Sundayyy!

Photo: Getty Images
