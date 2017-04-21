StyleCaster
Share

The 13 Best Graduation Dresses Under-$100

What's hot
StyleCaster

The 13 Best Graduation Dresses Under-$100

Lauren Caruso
by
2 Shares
Graduation Dress
13 Start slideshow
Photo: Courtesy of Topshop

Wouldn’t it be nice if the moment you walked across the graduation stage, you instantly became an adult with a full-time job and tons of disposable income? And just like that, dropping $200 on a dress you might wear for a single occasion wouldn’t seem so crazy, right? Wrong. Turns out, not only does it take some solid hustle to nab a well-paying gig right out of school, but a living wage doesn’t mean budgeting’s out of the picture.

MORE: The ’90s Fashion Staple Making a Comeback Right Now

But because shopping for a chic graduation dress shouldn’t set you back three figures, we found 13 chic styles that you can wear underneath your cap at gown—and then all summer long. Ahead, see the best graduation dresses under $100 to scoop up—even if you’re not the one graduating. Talk about a low cost-per-wear.

MORE: The Best Spring Dresses Trends for 2017

0 Thoughts?
1 of 13

Boulcott Stripe Jacquard Dress, $99; at Finery London

Photo: Finery London

& Other Stories TOMS Maxi Dress, $85; at & Other Stories

Photo: & Other Stories

Zara Floral Dress, $69.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara

ASOS Midi Pencil Dress With Cut Out Shoulders, $58; at ASOS

Photo: ASOS

H&M Crêped Wrap-Front Dress $29.99; at H&M

Photo: H&M

ASOS Halter Neck Sundress in Gingham, $46; at ASOS

Photo: ASOS

J.O.A. Cold Shoulder Lace Dress, $95; at Revolve

Photo: Revolve

Mango Asymmetrical Ruffle Dress, $59.99; at Mango

Photo: Mango

Topshop Floral Midi Slip Dress, $75; at Topshop

Photo: Topshop

Pixie Market White Sheer Cut Out Waist Dress, $82; at Pixie Market

Photo: Pixie Market

re:named Floral Neck Tie Dress, $74; at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop

Kimchi Blue Eyelet Babydoll Midi Dress, $89; at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters

FRS Shirt-style Dress $67; at Front Row Shop

Photo: Front Row Shop

Next slideshow starts in 10s

How to Get a Head Start on Next Season's Biggest Trends

How to Get a Head Start on Next Season's Biggest Trends
0 GOT THOUGHTS? SHARE THEM!
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share