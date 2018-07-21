StyleCaster
Every Time Celebrities Wore Glossier & the Products They Swear By

Every Time Celebrities Wore Glossier & the Products They Swear By

Photo: Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan, Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment, Dan MacMedan/Getty Images Entertainment. Design: Allison Kahler/STYLECASTER.

Since its launch a few years ago, Glossier has become a fast favorite of millennials. Perhaps it’s its millennial pink packaging or skin-first marketing, but there’s no denying that the brand is doing something right to attract hoards of loyal, die-hard fans, including celebrities.

From Camila Mendes’s signature bold brows to Saoirse Ronan’s holographic highlight, celebrities everywhere are in love with Glossier. (Even Beyoncé wears the millennial-favorite brand!) And because we know how hard it is to shop when you want to buy everything, we let the stars narrow down the must-need products to add to your makeup and skin-care collection. Find out the Glossier products celebrities love and see how they modeled them ahead.

1 of 15
Saoirse Ronan

Ronan glowed in Glossier at the 2018 BAFTA Awards where she highlighted and blushed her face with Haloscope in Quartz and Cloud Paint in Puff, and strengthened her brows with the brand's Boy Brow in brown.

Haloscope, $22 at Glossier

Cloud Paint, $18 at Glossier

Boy Brow, $16 at Glossier

 

SZA

For her first-ever Grammys in January, SZA glammed with a face full of Glossier, starting with the brand's Priming Moisturizer and Super Glow Serum to prep her skin before adding some blush with Cloud Paint in Beam. She finished off her look with Glossier's Lip Gloss and Boy Brow in brown.

Cloud Paint, $18 at Glossier

Boy Brow, $16 at Glossier

Priming Moisturizer, $22 at Glossier

Super Glow Serum, $28 at Glossier

Lip gloss, $14 at Glossier

Beyoncé

Queen Bey made her Glossier debut at a pre-Grammys brunch in January where she upped her glow with the brand's Body Hero Daily Perfecting Cream all over her body and some Perfecting Skin Tint in Dark + Deep to mask any blemishes. She finished off with Boy Brow in brown on her eyebrows.

Boy Brow, $16 at Glossier

Perfecting Skin Tint, $26 at Glossier

Body Hero Daily Perfecting Cream, $22 at Glossier

Chrissy Teigen

In 2017, months before the Glossier hype was what it was now, Teigen wore the brand to the 2017 Oscars where she wore the brand's Cloud Paint as a blush, Boy Brow in blond to fill in her brows and Gen G (a sheer matte lipstick) in Leo + Cake to paint her pout.

Generation G, $18 at Glossier

Cloud Paint, $18 at Glossier

Boy Brow, $16 at Glossier

Gabrielle Union

Union wore a full face of Glossier in this selfie, courtesy of her makeup artist Fiona Stiles. The actress began by prepping her skin with the brand's Priming Moisturizer before going in with the rest of her makeup, including Glossier's Stretch Concealer in Deep and the brand's setting powder, Wowder, in Deep/Dark.

Priming Moisturizer, $22 at Glossier

Stretch Concealer, $18 at Glossier

Wowder, $22 at Glossier

Camila Mendes

Mendes is known for her bold brows, especially when she's starring as Veronica Lodge on Riverdale. Turns out, the actress's strong eyebrows are thanks to Glossier's Boy Brow in black. "When the full brow came back, I embraced it and let my brows grow out. I use Glossier Boy Brow in black, which comes on a little strong—not overbearing, but it's definitely more visible and makes my brows stand out more. I use that if I want to have a bolder look," Mendes told Cosmopolitan.

The actress also favors the brand's Perfecting Skin Tint, which she uses as a lightweight foundation that evens out her skin tone without clogging her pores. "I like how light this Glossier foundation is. It’s not full coverage, it’s kind of liquidy and watery, but it helps with evenness because my skin still looks like skin, which I like. I also feel like I’m not clogging my pores as much [when I use it]," Mendes said.

Boy Brow, $16 at Glossier

Perfecting Skin Tint, $26 at Glossier

Lili Reinhart

Reinhart has been outspoken about her struggle with cystic acne, but the skin of Betty Cooper, the actress's character on Riverdale, is silky smooth. On her Instagram story, Reinhart revealed that Glossier's Cloud Paint is one of the products her on-set makeup artist uses to make sure that Betty's skin always looks dreamy.

Cloud Paint, $18 at Glossier

Laura Harrier

To set her makeup and minimize shine, Harrier's makeup artist, Vincent Oquendo, finished her look with Glossier's Wowder in Dark/Deep.

Wowder, $22 at Glossier

Elsa Hosk

For her Victoria's Secret–model brows, Hosk swears by Glossier's cult-favorite Boy Brow in blond, which she used for her stunning eyebrows in this smizing selfie.

Boy Brow, $16 at Glossier

 

Jenna Dewan

Dewan is also a die-hard fan of Glossier's Boy Brow, which she uses in brown. She touted the product in a video on her YouTube channel, where she explained the products all-purpose benefits.  “It adds a color, but it also adds a texture, so you get a little bushier, a little more spiky natural brow,” Dewan said.

Boy Brow, $16 at Glossier

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Huntington-Whiteley is known for her plump supermodel pout, and the product she credits for it is Glossier's BalmDotCom. The model—who is a self-proclaimed "lip balm freak" touted the product in a video for Vogue. She is also partial to Glossier's Haloscope in Moonstone and Cloud Paint in Puff, as seen in this stunning photo.

Haloscope, $22 at Glossier

Cloud Paint, $18 at Glossier

Balm Dotcom, $12 at Glossier

 

Ashley Benson

To prep Benson's skin for a face of makeup, the actress's makeup artist, Hung Vanngo, used Glossier's Priming Moisturizer and Balm Dotcom lip balm to lock in moisture in her skin, which Benson has said is sensitive to a lot of skin-care products.

Balm Dotcom, $12 at Glossier

Priming Moisturizer, $22 at Glossier

Miranda Kerr

For supermodel-strong brows like Kerr's, she recommends using what else but Glossier's Boy Brow in brown. The model loves the product so much that she actually used it on her wedding day in July 2017, as documented by a Vogue video.

Boy Brow, $16 at Glossier

Solange

Much like her sister, Solange is also a huge Glossier fan. The singer used a slew of products for this event, including the Stretch Concealer in Dark + Deep on her face, Haloscope in Topaz and Quartz on her eyelids and cheekbones, Wowder in Dark/Deep to set her makeup and Generation G in Leo—as well as Glossier's lip gloss—for her lip color. This is all before she prepped her skin with the brand's Super Bounce Serum and Priming Moisturizer.

Stretch Concealer, $18 at Glossier

Haloscope, $22 at Glossier

Wowder, $22 at Glossier

Generation G, $18 at Glossier

Lip gloss, $14 at Glossier

Super Bounce Serum, $28 at Glossier

Priming Moisturizer, $22 at Glossier

Sienna Miller

For the 2016 Tribeca Film Festival, years before the peak of Glossier hysteria, Miller wore the Perfecting Skin Tint and Stretch Concealer in Light to conceal any blemishes, as well as Boy Brow in blond to strengthen her brows.

Perfecting Skin Tint, $26 at Glossier

Stretch Concealer, $18 at Glossier

Boy Brow, $16 at Glossier

