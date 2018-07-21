Every Time Celebrities Wore Glossier & the Products They Swear By

Since its launch a few years ago, Glossier has become a fast favorite of millennials. Perhaps it’s its millennial pink packaging or skin-first marketing, but there’s no denying that the brand is doing something right to attract hoards of loyal, die-hard fans, including celebrities.

From Camila Mendes’s signature bold brows to Saoirse Ronan’s holographic highlight, celebrities everywhere are in love with Glossier. (Even Beyoncé wears the millennial-favorite brand!) And because we know how hard it is to shop when you want to buy everything, we let the stars narrow down the must-need products to add to your makeup and skin-care collection. Find out the Glossier products celebrities love and see how they modeled them ahead.