Every Time Celebrities Wore Glossier & the Products They Swear By

Since its launch a few years ago, Glossier has become a fast favorite of millennials. Perhaps it’s its millennial pink packaging or skin-first marketing, but there’s no denying that the brand is doing something right to attract hoards of loyal, die-hard fans, including celebrities.
From Camila Mendes’s signature bold brows to Saoirse Ronan’s holographic highlight, celebrities everywhere are in love with Glossier. (Even Beyoncé wears the millennial-favorite brand!) And because we know how hard it is to shop when you want to buy everything, we let the stars narrow down the must-need products to add to your makeup and skin-care collection. Find out the Glossier products celebrities love and see how they modeled them ahead.
Last look 😛 @itsashbenzo ❤️ Here is the products breakdown for all the product junkies out there 😛 SKIN: @glossier Priming Moisturizer @glossier Balm Dotcom iS Clinical Youth Eye Complex FACE @ctilburymakeup Wonder Glow @burtsbeesus BB cream in Medium @narsissist radiant creamy concealer in Honey @benefitcosmetics get even press powder in light @TomFord BronzingPowder in Terra CHEEKS: #ckonecolor cream+powder blush duo in Happiness @anastasiabeverlyhills Glow Kit in Gleam BROWS: @anastasiabeverlyhills BrowDefiner in Taupe EYES #ckonecolor Neutrals Redefined Palette @kevynaucoin The Precision Eye Definer in Ironclad @lancomeusa Hypnôse Drama in Excessive Black LIPS: @lancomeusa Le Crayon in Coral @#ckonecolor all day perfection Bite Me