15 Gifts Under $100 Your Coolest Friend Will Love

Everybody has a friend who seems to be impossibly cool. They have a seamless sense of style, their live are either organized beauty or chaotic wonder, and it’s hard to figure out exactly what makes them seem so awesome.

MORE: 20 Clever Pop Culture-Inspired Holiday Sweaters to Put on Your Wish List

Whether she’s your best friend or an acquaintance or a colleague you sometimes grab lunch with, finding a holiday gift for her can be one hell of a task. The best way to go? Something small but perfect that shows her just how fabulous you think she is. Here are 15 ideas we think she’ll like, and they’re all under $100. Don’t feel guilty if you find yourself wanting one, too. (We won’t tell if you double up your order.)

Beloved Hotline Sweatshirt, $65; at Beloved

Anya Hindmarch Leather Rainbow Sticker, $75; at Anya Hindmarch 

The Gentlewoman subscription, $42 for two issues semi-annually; at Magazines

Halsey 'Badlands' LP + mp3, $22; at Urban Outfitters

Chosungah 22 Dong Gong Minn Brow Maker, $22 each; at Sephora

John Derian Decoupage Mini Tray, $66; at John Derian

Jonathan Adler Banana Bud Vase, $68; at Jonathan Adler  

Chanel Le Cotton Pads, $20 for 100; at Chanel

Kikki K. 2018 A5 Weekly Leather Planner, $39.95; at Kikki K

COS Roll Neck Cashmere Collar, $99; at COS

Iris Apfel Doll, $30; at Kahri

Rosebud Multi-Use Oil, $28; at Urban Outfitters

J. Crew Glitter Pizza Slice Bag, $50; at J. Crew

Kate Spade Partners in Crime Charm, $24; at Kate Spade 

Carpe the Fuck Diem Socks, $9.75; at The Joy of Socks

