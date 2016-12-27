The 11 Best Free Blog Sites

2017 is right around the corner, and it’s finally time to start that blog you’ve been thinking about creating for years now! We’re giving you a leg up by pointing you in the direction of some of the best free blog sites out there.

It’s free to start a blog here, and you’ll be able to choose from several gorgeous themes. You can also upgrade to their premium package and receive your own domain name.

Perhaps one of the most well-known platforms, Blogger is backed by Google, so it’s trustworthy and reliable. It’s incredibly simple to start using Blogger as the site takes you step-by-step through creating your site. There are a lot of customization options and you can purchase templates through outside website as well.

Founded in 2012 by Evan Williams (Twitter, Blogger) and Biz Stone (Twitter), this platform offers a distinct story-telling feel.

Penzu is loved because of it’s versatility: There are three different types of journals you can start when you sign up for the site: Daily Diary (public), Expressive Journal (private), and Travel Journal (great if you’re going on a trip). You can also try the site out before you sign up for it as well.

Defintiely the most creative, modern and professional of the 10 platforms, SquareSpace is the only pricey option but will surely deliver the best results. Amazing for photographers, store owners, bloggers, musicians and business owners, this platform features tons of templates that will keep your blog looking polished and professional.

Price: 14-day free trial, then $8-$24/month based on your preference

A super-slick and modern platform, Svbtle feels more like a doodle pad.

Tumblr is easily the best of the 10 platforms when it comes to visuals. Images, videos, music—it’s all really easy to display on your tumblr profile. And, there are tons of creative ways that you can showcase them. People can also “reblog” your posts leaving you with more followers and a larger fanbase.

This is a great platform to use if you’re looking to create more of a professional environment for your readers. You can drag and drop elements around your site for the ultimate customized page. The site also featured an ecommerce feature—great if you’re trying to sell a product.

Price: Free

Weebly features tons of unique and modern themes to start you blog off looking fresh. It also offers ecommerce, an iPhone app for posting on the go, and easy linking to your social media. This site is surely dummy-free and makes it as easy as possible for you to dive right into the blogging scene.

Wix features hundreds of unique and very professional-looking templates that can easily be customized to keep your blog unique and different from everyone else’s. You can also add apps onto your site as well as an online store and your links to your social media accounts.

Another hugely popular platform, WordPress is super-flexible for anyone whether you’re a blogger who writes or a photographer who wants to show their portfolio. You can also upgrade and get your own domain name. Like Tumblr, other WordPress users can like, see, and reblog your posts leaving you with the potential for more followers and readers.