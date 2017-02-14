StyleCaster
See Now, Buy Now: The Best Pieces to Shop Straight Off the Fashion-Week Runways

by
Photo: Courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger

We don’t have to rehash how the dawn of the influencer turned the Fashion Week calendar on its head, but most revolutionary is likely how the “See now, buy now” experiment turned runway stalking into an instant-gratification shopping experience. In fact, the words “See now, buy now” were been the buzziest of buzzwords last Fashion Month, with many major designers stepping outside the usual six-month-out schedule to dip their toes into the brave new world of instantly available collections catering to the digitally-savvy consumer.

While Tom Ford, Burberry, and Tommy Hilfiger famously distanced themselves from “the antiquated idea” of selling clothes months after they debut on the runway—Ford’s words, not mine, though I certainly agree—even more designers have signed on to give impatient shoppers the opportunity to open their wallets ASAP.

Still,  it remains to be seen whether this shakeup of the fashion system is the way of the future, in many ways, it makes Fashion Month more relevant than ever to those outside the fashion industry—especially those in the market for a shiny new fall wardrobe. Ahead, we’ve tracked down our favorite pieces from the newly-shoppable shows—some fairly affordable (hello, $150 velvet booties!), others, well, not so much (looking at you, $12,000 Tom Ford gown). In the end, you’re voting with your dollars—and you can be sure designers are paying close attention to where they’re going.

Rebecca Minkoff Buffy Dress, $198; at Rebecca Minkoff

Photo: Rebecca Minkoff

Rebecca Minkoff Mojave Dress, $128; at Rebecca Minkoff

Photo: Rebecca Minkoff

Rebecca Minkoff Katy Dress, $268; at Rebecca Minkoff

Photo: Rebecca Minkoff

Rebecca Minkoff Brutus Biker Jacket, $698; at Rebecca Minkoff

Photo: Rebecca Minkoff

Rebecca Minkoff Angeles Dress, $178; at Rebecca Minkoff

Photo: Rebecca Minkoff

Alexander Wang No After Party Long Sleeve T-Shirt, $95; at Alexander Wang

Photo: Alexander Wang
Alexander Wang No After Party Shorts, $225; at Alexander Wang

Photo: Alexander Wang

Alexander Wang No After Party Short Sleeve T-Shirt, $85; at Alexander Wang

Photo: Alexander Wang
Alexander Wang No After Party Tights, $125; at Alexander Wang
Photo: Alexander Wang

Tommy Hilfiger Chambray Bib Dress, $330; at Tommy Hilfiger

Photo: Tommy Hilfiger

Tommy Hilfiger Denim Trench Gigi Hadid, $295; at Tommy Hilfiger

Photo: Tommy Hilfiger

Tommy Hilfiger Leather Mini Skirt Gigi Hadid, $325; at Tommy Hilfiger

Photo: Tommy Hilfiger

Tommy Hilfiger Pure Silk Printed Maxi Dress Gigi Hadid, $375; at Tommy Hilfiger

Photo: Tommy Hilfiger

Club Monaco Jaelina Coat, $529; at Club Monaco

Photo: Club Monaco

Club Monaco Lach Top, $189.50; at Club Monaco

Photo: Club Monaco

Club Monaco Jamia Dress, $289; at Club Monaco

Photo: Club Monaco

Club Monaco Ahnn Pant, $229; at Club Monaco

Photo: Club Monaco

Club Monaco Jacqui Bomber Jacket, $269; at Club Monaco

Photo: Club Monaco

Club Monaco Emmerly Trench Coat, $389; at Club Monaco

Photo: Club Monaco

Club Monaco Elisabet Top, $159.50; at Club Monaco

Photo: Club Monaco

Rachel Zoe Persei Silk Mini Dress, $195; at Rachel Zoe

Photo: Rachel Zoe

Rachel Zoe Pollux Sequin Gown, $345; at Rachel Zoe

Photo: Rachel Zoe

Rachel Zoe Yates Lace Mini Dress, $195; at Rachel Zoe

Photo: Rachel Zoe

Rachel Zoe Evans Tux Mini Dress, $195; at Rachel Zoe 

Photo: Rachel Zoe

Rachel Zoe Swann V Neck Gown, $295; at Rachel Zoe 

Photo: Rachel Zoe

Rachel Zoe Shelley Sequin Mini Dress, $295; at Rachel Zoe

Photo: Rachel Zoe

