The Best Fashion Campaigns of Spring 2017

Wouldn’t you know it: Bella and Gigi Hadid are already shaping up to be the most-tapped models for the Spring 2017 campaign season. On top of their standing relationships with Nike and Reebok, respectively, and Gigi’s already-released Stuart Weitzman ads, the sisters have just been announced as the co-faces of Moschino and Fendi, the latter of which was shot by Karl Lagerfeld. On the solo front, Gigi is also fronting ads for DSquared2 and Max Mara Accessories.
Only five days in to the new year, the Sisters H seem to be having a pretty damn good one so far—and they’re not the only ones.
Elsewhere, the coolest members of Generation Z really cleaned up with Dolce & Gabbana’s campaign, shot in Capri, Italy: Zendaya, Presley Gerber, Luka Sabbat, Cameron Dallas … gang’s all here! Even Thylane Blondeau, the French model known for scandalizing the world at age 10 in a French Vogue editorial, makes an appearance.
Lest you think all this season’s faces are sub-legal drinking age, Valentino and Louis Vuitton went in the other direction, the former casting modeling legends Christy Turlington and Liya Kebede alongside Ukrainian newbie Ratner, and the latter tapping Hollywood heavyweights Jennifer Connelly and Michelle Williams for its Series 6 campaign.
Below, see all of the biggest campaigns for Spring ’17—and check back since we’ll be updating as the rest roll in. (More Hadids? We’re betting on it!)
Moschino Spring 2017
Models: Gigi and Bella Hadid
Photo:
Steven Meisel/Moschino
Moschino Spring 2017
Photo:
Steven Meisel/Moschino
Moschino Spring 2017
Photo:
Steven Meisel/Moschino
Moschino Spring 2017
Photo:
Steven Meisel/Moschino
Moschino Spring 2017
Photo:
Steven Meisel/Moschino
Dior Spring 2017
Models: Ruth and May Bell
Photo:
Brigitte Lacombe/Dior
Dior Spring 2017
Photo:
Brigitte Lacombe/Dior
Dior Spring 2017
Photo:
Brigitte Lacombe/Dior
Dior Spring 2017
Photo:
Brigitte Lacombe/Dior
Dolce & Gabbana Spring 2017
Models: Zendaya, Thylane Blondeau, Sonia Ben Ammar, Luka Sabbat, Cameron Dallas, Brandon Thomas Lee, Presley Gerber, and Rafferty Law
Photo:
Franco Pagetti/Dolce & Gabbana
Dolce & Gabbana Spring 2017
Photo:
Franco Pagetti/Dolce & Gabbana
Dolce & Gabbana Spring 2017
Photo:
Franco Pagetti/Dolce & Gabbana
Dolce & Gabbana Spring 2017
Photo:
Franco Pagetti/Dolce & Gabbana
Dolce & Gabbana Spring 2017
Photo:
Franco Pagetti/Dolce & Gabbana
Givenchy Spring 2017
Models: Lea T., Irina Shayk, Vittoria Ceretti, and Faretta
Photo:
Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott/Givenchy
Givenchy Spring 2017
Photo:
Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott/Givenchy
Valentino Spring 2017
Models: Christy Turlington, Liya Kebede, Ratner, Fei Fei Sun, Blesnya Minher, and Mali Koopman
Photo:
David Sims/Valentino
Valentino Spring 2017
Photo:
David Sims/Valentino
Valentino Spring 2017
Photo:
David Sims/Valentino
Fendi Spring 2017
Models: Gigi and Bella Hadid
Photo:
Karl Lagerfeld/Fendi
Fendi Spring 2017
Photo:
Karl Lagerfeld/Fendi
Fendi Spring 2017
Photo:
Karl Lagerfeld/Fendi
Chanel Spring 2017
Photo:
Karl Lagerfeld/Arizona Muse
Chanel Spring 2017
Photo:
Karl Lagerfeld/Arizona Muse
Chanel Spring 2017
Photo:
Karl Lagerfeld/Arizona Muse
Chanel Spring 2017
Photo:
Karl Lagerfeld/Arizona Muse
Louis Vuitton Series 6 Spring 2017
Models: Jennifer Connelly, Michell Williams, Sasha Lane, Mica Arganaraz, Natalie Westling, and Rianne van Rompaey
Photo:
Bruce Weber/Louis Vuitton
Louis Vuitton Series 6 Spring 2017
Photo:
Bruce Weber/Louis Vuitton
Louis Vuitton Series 6 Spring 2017
Photo:
Bruce Weber/Louis Vuitton
Louis Vuitton Series 6 Spring 2017
Photo:
Bruce Weber/Louis Vuitton
Louis Vuitton Series 6 Spring 2017
Photo:
Bruce Weber/Louis Vuitton
Stuart Weitzman Spring 2017
Photo:
Mario Testino/Stuart Weitzman
Stuart Weitzman Spring 2017
Photo:
Mario Testino/Stuart Weitzman
Prada Spring 2017
Models: Saskia De Brauw, Giedre Dukauskaite, Dylan Fender, Jonas Glöer, Amanda Murphy, Nimue Smit, Sara Grace Wallerstedt, Kris Grikaite, Oliver Houlby, Kiki Willems, Wang Hong Yu, Masao Parris, Jing Wen, Wallette Watson, and Jude Law
Photo:
Willy Vanderperre/Prada
Prada Spring 2017
Photo:
Willy Vanderperre/Prada
Prada Spring 2017
Photo:
Willy Vanderperre/Prada
Prada Spring 2017
Photo:
Willy Vanderperre/Prada
Prada Spring 2017
Photo:
Willy Vanderperre/Prada
Max Mara Accessories Spring 2017
Photo:
Steven Meisel/Max Mara
Max Mara Accessories Spring 2017
Photo:
Steven Meisel/Max Mara
Versace Spring 2017
Models: Edie Campbell and Anna Ewers
Photo:
Bruce Weber/Versace
Versace Spring 2017
Photo:
Bruce Weber/Versace
Versace Spring 2017
Photo:
Bruce Weber/Versace
Kate Spade New York Spring 2017
Photo:
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York Spring 2017
Photo:
Kate Spade New York