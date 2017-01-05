The Best Fashion Campaigns of Spring 2017

Wouldn’t you know it: Bella and Gigi Hadid are already shaping up to be the most-tapped models for the Spring 2017 campaign season. On top of their standing relationships with Nike and Reebok, respectively, and Gigi’s already-released Stuart Weitzman ads, the sisters have just been announced as the co-faces of Moschino and Fendi, the latter of which was shot by Karl Lagerfeld. On the solo front, Gigi is also fronting ads for DSquared2 and Max Mara Accessories.

Only five days in to the new year, the Sisters H seem to be having a pretty damn good one so far—and they’re not the only ones.

Elsewhere, the coolest members of Generation Z really cleaned up with Dolce & Gabbana’s campaign, shot in Capri, Italy: Zendaya, Presley Gerber, Luka Sabbat, Cameron Dallas … gang’s all here! Even Thylane Blondeau, the French model known for scandalizing the world at age 10 in a French Vogue editorial, makes an appearance.

Lest you think all this season’s faces are sub-legal drinking age, Valentino and Louis Vuitton went in the other direction, the former casting modeling legends Christy Turlington and Liya Kebede alongside Ukrainian newbie Ratner, and the latter tapping Hollywood heavyweights Jennifer Connelly and Michelle Williams for its Series 6 campaign.

Below, see all of the biggest campaigns for Spring ’17—and check back since we’ll be updating as the rest roll in. (More Hadids? We’re betting on it!)