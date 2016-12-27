The 50 Best Fashion Blogs You Haven’t Discovered Yet

Despite the fact some reports say the golden age of blogging is coming to an end, it’s clear that self-made style stars aren’t going anywhere — and we still rely on the best fashion blogs for some serious style inspiration.

We love to visit the sites of Song of Style, Man Repeller, Blonde Salad, and Sincerely Jules, but their are also a ton of lesser-known fashionistas that deserve to be considered top fashion bloggers. From New York, Paris, Russia, Spain, and beyond, we’ve rounded up the 50 best fashion blogs you might not know yet, but should bookmark now.