The 50 Best Fashion Blogs You Haven’t Discovered Yet

Despite the fact some reports say the golden age of blogging is coming to an end, it’s clear that self-made style stars aren’t going anywhere — and we still rely on the best fashion blogs for some serious style inspiration.
We love to visit the sites of Song of Style, Man Repeller, Blonde Salad, and Sincerely Jules, but their are also a ton of lesser-known fashionistas that deserve to be considered top fashion bloggers. From New York, Paris, Russia, Spain, and beyond, we’ve rounded up the 50 best fashion blogs you might not know yet, but should bookmark now.
Name: Kenza Zouiten
Blog: Kenzas
Based in: Stockholm
milan-fashion-week-outfit
4033151 juliett k maffashion
Name: Juliett Kuczynska
Blog: Maffashion
Based in: Poland
anine-ing
Photo:
Anna Maria Zunino Noellert
10
Name: Yakovleva Darya
Blog: Why Shy
Based In: Russa
TOP-CAROLYN-SLATE-1-10-EDIT-JOURNAL-SIZE
24
Name: Yulia Si
Blog: Yulia Si
Based in: Ukraine
fashioncoolture-25-09-2014-look-du-jour-macstile-3
Photo:
Picasa
1
Name: Sylvie Mus
Blog: Sylvie Mus
Based in: Finland
DSC 0416b
Name: Anna R
Blog: By Anna
Based in: Germany
Denim-shirt-straw-hat-slouchy-trousers
themysteriousgirl ro 5545-640x960
street-style-Amsterdam3 Fotor1
DSC 0430
Name: Kseniya Verstunina
Blog: Agoniya
Based in: Istanbul
14922707236 6bb7f3ef8d o
Name: Karolina Godlewska
Blog: Mild Clouds
Based in: Poland
Ania 20K-15
Name: Ania Boniecka
Blog: Ania B
Based in: Canada
15258263246 c459821633 o
Name: Alice Zielasko
Blog: Alice Point
Based in: London
27071 zps5114a4eb
Name: Romina
Blog: Blasstyle
Based in: Switzerland
BeFunky BeFunky DSC 0409.jpg
Name: Aleksandra Rozalia
Blog: Rozalia
Based in: Poland
white blazer and yellow pants by manona che 01
Name: Manona Che
Blog: Manona Che
Based in: Russia
20
Name: Emilija Vaišnoraitė
Blog: Fashion Whit
Based in: Belgium
Screen Shot 2014-09-29 at 1.07.23 PM
Name: Daisy Line
Blog: Daisy Line
Based in: Poland
9
Name: Viktoriya Sener
Blog: Tie Bow-tie
Based in: Istanbul