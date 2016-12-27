The 50 Best Fashion Blogs You Haven’t Discovered Yet

StyleCaster
Despite the fact some reports say the golden age of blogging is coming to an end, it’s clear that self-made style stars aren’t going anywhere — and we still rely on the best fashion blogs for some serious style inspiration.

We love to visit the sites of Song of Style, Man Repeller, Blonde Salad, and Sincerely Jules, but their are also a ton of lesser-known fashionistas that deserve to be considered top fashion bloggers. From New York, Paris, Russia, Spain, and beyond, we’ve rounded up the 50 best fashion blogs you might not know yet, but should bookmark now.

1 of 50

Name: Silvia Zamora
Blog: Lady Addict 
Based in: Spain

Name: Beatrice Gutu
Blog: The Fashion Cuisine
Based in: Germany

Name: Kenza Zouiten
Blog: Kenzas
Based in: Stockholm

Name: Natalie Darling
Blog: A Mama in Love

1
1

Name: Tine Andrea
Blog: The Fashion Eaters
Based in: Norway

fashion-me-now
fashion-me-now

Name: Lucy Williams
Blog: Fashion Me Now
Based in: London

milan-fashion-week-outfit
milan-fashion-week-outfit

Name: Kat
Blog: With Love From Kat
Based in: New York City

4033151 juliett k maffashion
4033151 juliett k maffashion

Name: Juliett Kuczynska
BlogMaffashion
Based in: Poland

anine-ing
anine-ing

Name: Anine Bing
Blog: Anine's World
Based in: Los Angeles

Photo: Anna Maria Zunino Noellert
10
10

Name: Yakovleva Darya
BlogWhy Shy
Based In: Russa

spartoo 9
spartoo 9

Name: Ivana Julian
BlogFashion Quite
Based in: Milan

TOP-CAROLYN-SLATE-1-10-EDIT-JOURNAL-SIZE
TOP-CAROLYN-SLATE-1-10-EDIT-JOURNAL-SIZE

Name: Stefania Ghionea
BlogPrintemps Breeze

24
24

Name: Yulia Si
BlogYulia Si
Based in: Ukraine

15243922596 437b09e007 b
15243922596 437b09e007 b

Name: Carmen Hamilton
Blog: The Chronicles of Her
Based in: Australia

fashioncoolture-25-09-2014-look-du-jour-macstile-3
fashioncoolture-25-09-2014-look-du-jour-macstile-3

Name: Flávia Desgranges
BlogFashion Coolture
Based in: Brazil

Photo: Picasa
happilygray
happilygray

Name: Mary Seng
Blog: Happily Gray
Based in: Nashville

1
1

Name: Sylvie Mus
BlogSylvie Mus
Based in: Finland

DSC 0416b
DSC 0416b

Name: Anna R
BlogBy Anna
Based in: Germany

4
4

Name: Elodie Fiers
Blog: Lady Moriarty
Based in: Paris

Denim-shirt-straw-hat-slouchy-trousers
Denim-shirt-straw-hat-slouchy-trousers

Name: Denisia Aghiorghitoaie
BlogPolishing Colors
Based in: Romania

37
37

Name: Larissa Bruin
Blog: From Hats to Heels
Based in: Amsterdam

12886382584 0a06fe360a b
12886382584 0a06fe360a b

Name: Lola C.
Blog: Te Cuento Mis Trucos
Based in: Spain

striped2
striped2

Name: Rima Vaidila
BlogFire on the Head
Based in: Los Angeles

burgundy 24
burgundy 24

Name: Helena Cueva
BlogMi Aventura Con La Moda
Based in: Spain

12
12

Name: Talía Cardeña
Blog: Outside Fashion Catwalk
Based in: Spain

themysteriousgirl ro 5545-640x960
themysteriousgirl ro 5545-640x960

Name: Larisa Costea
BlogMysterious Girl
Based in: Romania

22
22

Name: Jules de Vrieze
Blog: Style by Jules
Based in: Netherlands

Pers 09-24-14 083
Pers 09-24-14 083

Name: Lisa DiCicco Cahue
BlogMind Body Swag
Based in: New York City

street-style-Amsterdam3 Fotor1
street-style-Amsterdam3 Fotor1

Name: Nathalie Kemna
BlogNathalie Kemna
Based in: Netherlands

14647119861 e4ec3809fc b
14647119861 e4ec3809fc b

Name: Amelyn Beverly
BlogBeverly Ville
Based in: Singapore

DSC 0430
DSC 0430

Name: Kseniya Verstunina
BlogAgoniya
Based in: Istanbul

29
29

Name: Lizzy Hadfield
Blog: Shot From the Street
Based in: England

14922707236 6bb7f3ef8d o
14922707236 6bb7f3ef8d o

Name: Karolina Godlewska
BlogMild Clouds
Based in: Poland

Ania 20K-15
Ania 20K-15

Name: Ania Boniecka
BlogAnia B
Based in: Canada

25
25

Name: Valerie Husemann
Blog: Simple et Chic
Based in: Germany

Photo: Roman Ullrich
15258263246 c459821633 o
15258263246 c459821633 o

Name: Alice Zielasko
BlogAlice Point
Based in: London

image 7
image 7

Name: Bronka Banikova
BlogMy Fashion Square
Based in: Slovakia

miu1-697x1024
miu1-697x1024

Name: Agnieszka
Blog: Silk Drops

27071 zps5114a4eb
27071 zps5114a4eb

Name: Romina
BlogBlasstyle
Based in: Switzerland

BeFunky BeFunky DSC 0409.jpg
BeFunky BeFunky DSC 0409.jpg

Name: Aleksandra Rozalia
BlogRozalia
Based in: Poland

white blazer and yellow pants by manona che 01
white blazer and yellow pants by manona che 01

Name: Manona Che
BlogManona Che
Based in: Russia

14965114822 67cf940bc0 b
14965114822 67cf940bc0 b

Name: Olivia Jeanette
BlogThe Corporate Catwalk
Based in: New York City

20
20

Name: Emilija Vaišnoraitė
Blog: Fashion Whit
Based in: Belgium

img 7885
img 7885

Name: Lena Wirth
BlogSkinny Cature
Based in: Germany

21
21

Name: Aurelie Pagwiwoko
Blog: Too Much Spring
Based in: Australia

Amsterdam-Sightseeing
Amsterdam-Sightseeing

Name: Alexandra Grant
Blog: To Vogue or Bust
Based in: Canada

Screen Shot 2014-09-29 at 1.07.23 PM
Screen Shot 2014-09-29 at 1.07.23 PM

Name: Daisy Line
Blog: Daisy Line
Based in: Poland

fouroneoh-missguided
fouroneoh-missguided

Name: Tia Nicole
BlogFour One Oh!
Based in: Baltimore

39
39

Name: Melissa Louise Harris
Blog: The Ivory Tower
Based in: Alabama

9
9

Name: Viktoriya Sener
Blog: Tie Bow-tie
Based in: Istanbul

