The 10 Best Eyelash Primers for Your Most Dramatic Lashes Ever

Whether your preferred beauty look is full-on Kardashian or #IWokeUpLikeThis, pretty much every girl’s wish in life is to have thick, long, dark eyelashes. But if you were not naturally blessed by the Perfect Lash Fairy, how best to go about getting them? While extensions or falsies are certainly an option, a much simpler route is available. That’s right, amazing lashes are just a great mascara primer away.

Think of eyelash primers as a base coat for your mascara that works to lengthen, volumize and replenish your natural lashes. We’ve rounded up the ten best eyelash primers you absolutely need to try. Pair them with your favorite mascara and you’ll be batting those lashes in no time.

When you’re looking for an XL boost to your lashes, Lancôme’s super-enhancing mascara base is the product for you. Infused with microfibers and Vitamin E, the formula coats your lashes for length and thickness, smoothing them out to maximize the results of your everyday mascara. It goes on white, intensifying the pigments of a black mascara. You won’t believe your lashes can look this amazing. (Lancôme CILS BOOSTER XL Super-Enhancing Mascara Base, $25, Sephora.com)

For high-volume lashes, prep with Urban Decay’s Subversion Lash Primer. It’s creamy formula contains Panthenol and Vitamin E for protection and conditioning, and is free of any fragrance or parabens. The extra-large brush allows for easy application that’ll leave you with thicker, longer and stronger lashes. The primer gives your lashes more weight, and therefore gives the mascara something to hold onto—don’t be surprised if people think you’re wearing falsies! (Urban Decay Subversion Lash Primer, $20, Sephora.com)

If you’re going for that perfect “No-Makeup Makeup” look, Givenchy has got the product for you. This all-in-one product is both a lash primer, serum and transparent mascara in one, meaning you get essential nutrients and a volumizing lift in just one swipe. The applicator is composed of supple bristles that will massage lashes to fortify and nourish them. Of course, you can still use it under a mascara, or even at night before bed for added treatment. Bonus—it can be used on brows too! (Givenchy Mister Lash Booster, $32, Sephora.com)



Made with high-performance natural ingredients like olive esters and beeswax, Tarte’s Opening Act Lash Primer adds dramatic volume and makes lashes silky soft in one simple first prep. Drying clear and clump free, you’ll have a smooth base for your mascara—and therefore an amazing dramatic look—in no time! (Tarte Opening Act Lash Primer, $22, Tarte.com)

For ultra long lashes with extra hold and zero flaking, try Smashbox Layer Lash Primer. It’s nutrient packed formula includes panthenol for extra conditioning and strengthening, so not only will it extend the wear of your mascara, it will also leave your lashes in better shape than it found them. Apply directly at the root, wiggling the brush towards the ends of your lashes for a full coat with extra length and no clump. For the best results, apply mascara while the layer of primer is still wet. (Smashbox Layer Lash Primer, $22, Ulta.com)

This multitasking primer does so much more than just prep. Giving you double the volume, this Estee Lauder product also curls (no more need for that eyelash curler!) and sets your lashes in place. While conditioning to prevent breakage, the formula acts like a magnet for your mascara to ensure long-lasting hold. Both ophthalmologist and dermatologist tested, reviewers have said that this product has even helped their lashes grow longer and thicker. Score! (Estee Lauder Lash Primer, $26, Esteelauder.com)

For dry lashes, this Clinique product is a must. It’s ophthalmologist-tested, moisturizing formula helps to mend those annoying breaking lashes. It’s unique polymer combination holds to lashes for longer and fuller wear, and reduces any chance of your mascara flaking off throughout the day. The white undercoat boosts your mascaras natural pigments while lengthening for your best look yet! (Clinique Lash Building Primer, $16.50, Sephora.com)

After using an eyelash curler, apply this Shiseido Nourishing Mascara Base to set the curl—think of it like hairspray for your lashes. To get that perfect fanned out, fringe look you’ve been dying for, apply this primer from root to tip. You’ll instantly get fuller volume and longer lashes! It’s lightweight formula matches perfectly with any volumizing mascara, so pair this with your favorite brand and you’ll be turning heads in no time. Shiseido Nourishing Mascara Base, $24, Sephora.com

For the short-lashed babes, this lash and brow primer moisturizers and conditions even the stubbiest of hairs. Enriched with Vitamin E, the product replenishes Vitamin B5 levels to your lashes for protection against environmental stressors and other damage. Apply 1-2 coats of this dye-free formula and allow it to set for 30 seconds between coats before applying your regular mascara. You’re guaranteed to have unbeatable lashes with amazing volume and length with just the swipe of a brush! (Blinc Lash Primer, $20, Sephora.com