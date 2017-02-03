25 Extended Size Shoes to Shop Right Now

In a world filled with uncertainties, here’s one thing we know for sure: being a shoe size that deviates from the 6–10 range sucks. In the grand scheme of life there are, of course, far worse fates. But in the microcosm that is shoe shopping, being relegated to the paltry extend-size options is quite discouraging.

From a business perspective, it makes sense for designers to limit their offerings to sizes 6–10. According to research from Footwear Market Insights, 90 percent of women’s shoe sales fall within this range. But what about the other 10 percent of us? If you happen to be a size 4 or 12, or have a wide or narrow foot, this fact does nothing to soften the repeated blows of never being able to find a shoe you love that’s in your size.

We’re here to help.

We recently went on a mission to find the best extend size shoes, rounding up 25 small (4–5.5), large (11+), wide, and narrow styles form brands including Tory Burch, Vince Camuto, Stuart Weitzman, and more. Ahead, our editor-approved picks, at every price point. You have some shopping to do, no?