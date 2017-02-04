StyleCaster
5 Etsy Shops We're Currently Obsessed With

5 Etsy Shops We're Currently Obsessed With

by
5 Etsy Shops We're Currently Obsessed With
Photo: Beriqisu/Etsy

True story: We sat down to write this piece of service journalism, and proceeded to spend the next several hours in an Etsy rabbit hole, clicking on every rose gold ring, African-print dress, and vegan leather bag that appeared on the screen. This is familiar territory for us. Our enthusiasm for designer pieces (and their more affordable, mass-market counterparts) is matched only by the same sentiment for Etsy’s vintage and indie finds. It’s very easy for us to get lost in the site’s myriad of style trappings.

Luckily, this is time well spent. While browsing the marketplace most recently, we bookmarked the five best Etsy shops, according to our fashion-obsessed staff. Ahead, our picks for standout clothing, accessories, and vintage shops, plus pieces from each one that you can shop right now.

Beriqisu
After designing for brands such as Ralph Lauren, Kate Spade, and Natori, New York-based designer Belkis Whyte ventured on her own, launching a range of dresses and seperates inspired by her Ghanaian Roots. We're crazy about the clean silhouettes and gorgeous prints.

Nana Mixed Print Shift Dress, $225; at Etsy

Abigail Gingham Bralette Dress, $225; at Etsy

Neema Single Button Blazer, $250; at Etsy

Marsha Birdie Print Crop Top, $95; at Etsy

Golden Ponies
If you have a penchant for glitter and holographic accessories, this shop may soon be the literal light of your life. Founded in 2009 in Guadalajara, México, the brand specializes in affordable accessories made from top quality genuine and faux leather.

Stars Faux Leather Heeled Ankle Boots, $50; at Etsy

Madi Small Multicolor Splatter Crossbody Bag, $50; at Etsy

Mirrored Holographic Vegan Faux Leather Pony Oxford Shoes, $42; at Etsy

Binocular Oval Box Crossbody Bag, $50; at Etsy

Dear Golden Vintage
If you can't make it to Ann Arbor to visit this shop, it's Etsy page offers a substantial vintage fashion fix. The expertly curated selection includes wedding gowns, furs, silk dresses, and more, all in excellent condition and dating back to as far as the 1910's.

1950s Dremella Mink Collar Jacket, $144; at Etsy

1960s Silk Parfait Amour Dress, $158; at Etsy

1920s Chevalier Silk Velvet Cape, $645; at Etsy

Raffica Bianco Wedding Gown, $1,250; at Etsy

Lorraine West Jewelry
Handcrafted in Brooklyn, Lorraine West's minimal accessories are equal parts contemporary and timeless. Though she regularly designs new pieces, bestsellers and classics are always available here.

Set of Three Crescent Bangles, $250; at Etsy

Big Bar Ring, $125; at Etsy

3" Hoop Earrings, $75; at Etsy

Mini Triangle Ring, $60; at Etsy

Ohhh Lulu
Delicate lace and vintage patterns have drawn a cult following to this shop, which is helmed by Sarah Norwood. What started as a hobby for Orillia, Ontario-based designer is now her full-time job, and those with an affinity for pretty underthings couldn't be more thankful.

Halcyon Sheer Lace Lingerie Set, $89; at Etsy

Medea Longline Bra and Panties Set, $94; at Etsy

Palm Tropical Lingerie Set, $89; at Etsy

Vapor Lingerie Set, $89; at Etsy

