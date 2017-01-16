15 Real-Life Engagement Stories That’ll Seriously Make You Choke Up

Sure, you may roll your eyes at the thought of a group of women gushing over a friend’s sparkly new engagement ring, but admit it: proposals are romantic and exciting and sometimes even pretty hilarious to hear about, even for the most cynical at heart. The proposer often ends up getting nervous and sweaty (even if he or she is 99 percent sure their partner will say yes), the proposee often cries or laughs maniacally or does something else equally emotional and understandable, given the gravity of this kind of #lifemoment.
One of my personal favorite voyeuristic methods of getting my cute proposal–story fix is the Instagram feed of NYC-based custom bridal boutique Stone Fox Bride. In addition to upscale boho gowns and glimpses into owner Molly Guy‘s life (complete with adorable daughters and husband), Stone Fox Bride regularly posts photos of clients’ engagement rings and the proposal stories that go with them. Below, ogle and gush over some of our favorites.
"They were watching 'Saturday Night Live' in the dark, on a ski trip in Virginia. She looked down and there he was on one knee. 'Will you marry me?' he asked. She said 'yes!' Then he turned on the light and she saw the ring for the first time. 'FUCK YES!!' she screamed."
"I wanted to make him vegan zucchini-noodle pad Thai with quinoa after we went for a run. He was being stubborn and evasive about making the quinoa before I got home from work. A mile into our run, he faked a cramp and I was trying not to laugh at him when he dropped to one knee. He proposed exactly in between the two apartments we've shared together. We've been together for almost eight years, and I couldn't believe it was happening. The hammered rose-gold band is my favorite part."
"On NYE after a yoga class that began at 10pm and ended at the stroke of midnight 2017, he dropped to one knee and said 'I've waited long enough and can't go another second without knowing that you'll be my wife.'"
"He proposed at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in the Egyptian Wing."
"She dropped and cracked her phone on the way to the dentist for a scheduled filling. Numb mouth and all, he still insisted on meeting at Grand Central for a day at the Met. On their walk, he pointed out a bird pooped on her shoulder. She finally wanted to call it a day but he made her check out one more room, which ended up housing an antique jewelry exhibit. Pleased, she turned around to find him on one knee. She had to use his phone to call everyone."
"My boyfriend of three years took me out on his grandpa's farm with the metal detector he got me for Christmas and had me detect the ring box he hid for me. He got down on one knee and asked me to marry him amidst our discovery. Then we went to Costco for champagne."
"Walking through Central Park, she accidentally knocked it out of his hands right before he was about to ask—they both got down on their hands and knees looking for it in the leaves."
"My boyfriend proposed to me in our flat in London at midnight after I'd been out for dinner—I ruined his plans as usual, eek. Then he told me to pack my suitcase as we were leaving for NYC in five hours, where we celebrated for five amazing days."
"He asked in a grove of pixie tangerines in Ojai, California. I said, 'yes,' and then 'holy shit!' and got down on my knees in the dirt with him."
"They were walking through the West Village late at night. At 11:11 he said, 'Make a wish.' When she opened her eyes he was down on one knee."
"He asked our youngest child and I if we wanted to go on a walk taking the scenic route. We ended up near the pond where he expressed his love and appreciation for me and asked me to be his wife."
"We met while he was organizing tours for Americans to Cuba. Since the first moment we saw each other, we couldn't stop smiling. It was purely electric. Despite charged relations between our two countries, a nearly non-existent telecommunications system in Cuba, and a heavy Cold War history, we still managed to talk everyday for months, sharing the small details of our lives as our love began to grow. After months of long distance, I flew to Havana to be with him. On a particularly hot night, while dancing to reggaeton in one of Havana's old-mansions-turned-discos, I asked him to marry me. The night continued and we joked about my rum-fueled proposal the next day. A few weeks later, he took me to a beautiful restaurant in a quiet moon-lit enclave, by the sea. He held my hand and asked if I would like to spend the rest of my life with him. Crying, smiling, laughing, I screamed, 'Yes.'"
"We are currently in Tulum, our second trip here. He said he wanted to propose on our bungalow patio, but I had refused to sit outside because of mosquitos. So he did it while we were in bed, as I was getting frustrated that the Netflix wouldn't work on the hotel WiFi. He designed the ring himself."
"Although we're both from Michigan and both attended MSU, our paths never crossed until one Memorial Day weekend in Montauk. Love at first sight. We were both living in Manhattan and started dating right away. Two years later, he rented a 1961 classic Cadillac to bring me to a beautiful lake near our home town in Michigan, got down on one knee and asked me to spend the rest of our lives together."
"Surprised me in a photo booth. The whole thing was captured, frame by frame."
