StyleCaster
Share

21 Best Engagement Rings For Every Style and Budget

What's hot
StyleCaster

21 Best Engagement Rings For Every Style and Budget

by
25 Shares
best engagement rings
21 Start slideshow
Photo: STYLECASTER

As of tomorrow, it’s officially cuffing season—you know, the time where partners shack up for the holidays with the hope that it’ll last through prime Netflix-binging season and into the spring. But if you’ve been with your S.O. for a while now and you’re both in it for the long haul, it might be a more permanent kind of cuffing season for you. (Or not, and that’s fine too.)

MORE: 7 Pro Tips for Throwing an Amazing Cold-Weather Wedding

While choosing an engagement ring, whether for yourself or your partner, is one of the most personal decisions you can make, that doesn’t mean it has to be the most costly one, too. In addition to the classics like Tiffany’s or David Yurman, the emergence of independent brands like Kat Kim, Jennie Kwon, WWake, and Mociun means you have myriad choices to sort through. Whether you’re a solitaire kind of lady or into something more vintage art-deco, we found 21 of the best engagement rings for any style to lust over now.

MORE: 113 Wedding Dress Ideas to Steal from Bridal Fashion Week

0 Thoughts?
1 of 21

Hazeline Solitaire Ring, $3,400; at Anna Sheffield

Photo: Anna Sheffield

Morganite Stacking Ring, $325; at Blanca Monros Gomez

Photo: Blanca Monros Gomez

Digby & Iona Nico Ring, $3,670; at Catbird

Photo: Catbird

Jennie Kwon True Blue Sapphire Ring, $1,100; at Catbird

Photo: Catbird

East to West Marquise, $; at Consider the Wldflwrs

Photo: Consider the Wldflwrs

Trillion Ninian, $3,120; at Digby and Diona

Photo: Digby and Diona

Composite Baguette Diamond Rectangle Frame Engagement Ring in 10K Rose Gold, $549.99; at Zales

Omphalos Diamond Solitaire, $3,500; at Erica Weiner

Photo: Erica Weiner

Catbird Wedding Mathilde the Swan, $3,200; at Catbird

Photo: Catbird

Square Garnet Deco Ring, $1,055; at Jennie Kwon Designs

Photo: Jennie Kwon Designs

Diamond Duo Deco Spear Ring, $1,560; at Jennie Kwon Designs

Photo: Jennie Kwon Designs

Mommy + Me B&W Diamond Pavé Ring, $1,100; at Kat Kim New York

Photo: Kat Kim New York

Diamond Peak Double Band, $1,250; at Kat Kim New York

Photo: Kat Kim New York

Amia Ring, $5,780; at Katie Diamond Jewelry

Photo: Katie Diamond Jewelry

Opal & Diamond Double Dose Ring, $72; at Local Electic

Photo: Local Electic

Entity Solitaire Ring, $1,800; at Mania Mania

Photo: Mania Mania

Laniakea Super Cluster Ring, $4,850; at Mociun

Photo: Mociun

Cape Bullet Diamond Ring, $19,900; at Mociun

Photo: Mociun

Kennedy, $188; by Tarin Thomas

Photo: Tarin Thomas

Tiffany Soleste Pear, $10,200; at Tiffany & Co.

Photo: Tiffany & Co.

Medium Nestled Diamond and Opal Ring, $6,500; at WWake

Photo: WWake

Next slideshow starts in 10s

The Ultimate Guide to Combating Dry Winter Hair

The Ultimate Guide to Combating Dry Winter Hair
0 GOT THOUGHTS? SHARE THEM!
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share