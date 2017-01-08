StyleCaster
Share

Who Do You Think Was Best Dressed at the 2017 Golden Globes?

What's hot
StyleCaster

Who Do You Think Was Best Dressed at the 2017 Golden Globes?

by
11 Shares
Who Do You Think Was Best Dressed at the 2017 Golden Globes?

And we’re off: Tonight, the 2017 award season kicked off with the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards, and if the looks we saw are any indication, this year will be a great one for red-carpet dressing.

MORE: See All the Best Looks from the Golden Globes Red Carpet

From Lily Collins full-on princess moment to rising star Ruth Negga’s sleek, shimmery ensemble, there were plenty of memorable ensembles—but the age-old question remains, who was best dressed?

MORE: The Can’t-Miss Beauty Looks from the 2017 Golden Globes

In our poll below, you get to decide: swipe right on looks you absolutely love, swipe left on the ones you absolutely didn’t, and see how your opinion stacks up to everyone else’s.

0 GOT THOUGHTS? SHARE THEM!
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share