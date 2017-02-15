StyleCaster
35 Instagram Pics That’ll Make You Want a Courthouse Wedding

StyleCaster

by
Photo: Getty

Not everyone dreams of having a big wedding, and even some who do find themselves engaged and wanting a celebration that’s more low key. For the bride and groom who can do without a wedding party, a bouquet toss, and the many other traditions of a larger event, a courthouse can be the ideal venue.

MORE: 15 Real-Life Engagement Stories That'll Seriously Make You Choke Up

While they may not be dripping in flowers or lit with antique chandeliers, courthouses are, in many cases, the most practical choice. No security deposit required, no seating chart or hors d’oeuvres selection to fuss over. Just a judge, a witness or two, and the desire to make things official.

MORE: 25 Inspiring Photos From a Rustic-Chic Winter Wedding

We recently browsed Instagram for the best courthouse wedding photos and the images we saw serve as further proof that nuptials can be special and beautiful and inspiring, even when they take place at city hall. Ahead, 35 of our favorites.

Photo: instagram / @julieshufordphotography
Photo: instagram / @lisakay_creative
Photo: instagram / @karinavb_photography
Photo: instagram / @jordankfullerphoto
Photo: instagram / @heirlumephotography
Photo: instagram / @ynaija
Photo: instagram / @lenabrittphotography
Photo: instagram / @staceyconant
Photo: instagram / @konradbrattke
Photo: instagram / @lhunterphotography
Photo: instagram
Photo: instagram / @chelsealynk
Photo: instagram / @bluerosepictures
Photo: instagram / @kateedwardsweddings
Photo: instagram / @lyndsay_photography
Photo: instagram / @rachellevinephoto
Photo: instagram / @sammblake
Photo: instagram / @cgchen75
Photo: instagram / @starnesandco
Photo: instagram / @meg.arthur
Photo: instagram / @averiregan
Photo: instagram / @hutchinseva
Photo: instagram / @kimespinosaphotography
Photo: instagram / @theseparents
Photo: instagram / @jfairbanksphotography
Photo: instagram / @snapsbytlc
Photo: instagram / @omegaimagery
Photo: instagram / @cassandrazetta
Photo: instagram / @terra_lange_photography
Photo: instagram / @mramirezphoto
Photo: instagram / @chic_occasionsnyc
Photo: instagram / @jacobyphotoanddesign
Photo: instagram / @boriszaretsky
Photo: instagram / @shannonjaynephoto
Photo: instagram / @rothbauerphoto
