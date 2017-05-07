The Best Cheap Bathing Suits that Are Still Totally On-Trend

We’re not *totally* sure when it happened, but at some point, swimwear crept up from being a relatively small-ticket item to something that can put a solid dent in your budget. We’re talking $300 one-pieces, and separates that’ll run you more than your phone bill—each. Couple that with the price of sunglasses, a towel, your basket bag, and sunscreen, and your breezy beach day could cost you upwards of four figures.

Luckily, it’s not impossible to find a cheap bathing suit. If you’re on a super-tight budget and just need a single suit to get you through Labor Day, a one-piece is probably your best bet. It can also double as a shirt if you style it with high-waist jeans. But if you’re building your swim wardrobe from the ground up, mix-and-matching separates might be the way to go: If you buy two tops and two bottoms in similar colorways, you’ve got four different configurations. Stay away from anything that feels super-flimsy though: A bathing suit is not exactly an item of clothing you want falling apart at the seams. This means double-checking that all the stitching it in tact, and any padding is secure.

To get you started, we found seven retailers, many of which you probably didn’t know sold beachwear (looking at you, COS) and culled a few of our favorite pieces—all under $50 each. Ahead, the best places to shop for the best cheap bathing suits that won’t fall apart before it gets a second wear.