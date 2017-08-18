10 Celebrity Summer Vacations to Drool Over

Summer may be nearing its final days, but that doesn’t mean it’s time to pack up the swimsuit just yet. There are still a handful of warm-weather weeks left, and we can think of no better way to take advantage of them than by going on a spontaneous late-summer vacay, inspired by some of your favorite stars.
Though you might not be able to take a week-long private holiday like Kim Kardashian and Kanye West or jet off to a star-studded girls’ trip like Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid, you can at least channel these A-list getaways in spirit. Peek at the 10 most drool-worthy celebrity vacations from summer 2017, ahead.
Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin, and Bella Hadid
In May, Jenner, Baldwin, and Hadid made our supermodel dreamcation come true when the three joined up for a trip to a still-unnamed tropical island. The ladies, who were also joined by Justine Skye and Renell Madrano, kicked off summer with tons of fun-filled activities, like riding jetskis, drinking by the ocean, and posing on a yacht in thong bikinis.
Hilary Duff
In early August, the actress vacationed in Hawaii with her 5-year-old son, Luca, who she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie, and a few pals. The activities were pretty low-key, with Duff going paddle-boarding in adorable one-piece swimsuits and the group enjoying tropical drinks straight out of a pineapple. (Duh, you're in Hawaii.) And while there were body-shamers trying to bring her down, Duff remained unbothered.
"Ladies, lets be proud of what we've got and stop wasting precious time in the day wishing we were different, better, and unflawed," Duff wrote, accompanied with the hashtag #kissmyass.
Julianne Hough
In late July, the "Dancing with the Stars" judge and her newlywed husband, Brooks Laich, traveled to a secluded island in the Indian Ocean for their honeymoon. (The couple wed on July 8.) On their honeymoon, the newlyweds did what newlyweds are wont to do these days: They took about a million selfies on the beach. There were pics of Hough swinging beachside (and sporting some seriously impressive abs), walking along the sand topless, and the pair just enjoying the sights of their oceanside view. To top it off, the couple finished their trip with a safari around Kenya.
Kourtney Kardashian
In early August, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star trekked to Egypt with her rumored model boyfriend, Younes Benjima. The rumored couple began their trip in Cairo with some of Benjima's friend, where they visited historic sites like the Pyramids of Giza. The couple also found time to travel north to Hacienda Bay and enjoy its beaches. Other activities including camel riding (duh), smoking a hookah, and noshing on tons of Egyptian food.
Cara Delevingne
For her 25th birthday, actress rounded up a dozen of her closest girlfriends for a trip to Mexico—or as Delevingne called it, "sexico." The trip, which included fellow models Suki Waterhouse and Georgia May Jagger, began with a private jet ride. From there, they traveled to Chichén Itzá, a complex of Mayan ruins, and Isla Holbox, an island off the Yucatán Peninsula. Other activities included joining a Mariachi band and wearing custom-made T-shirts with the birthday girl's face on them.
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
In early August, "Lip Sync Battle" co-host Chrissy Teigen, her husband, John Legend, their 1-year-old daughter, Luna, and Teigen's mom, Vilailuck Teigen, jetted across the world for an Italian getaway. Their trip began in Venice, where Teigen strutted through the streets in a fab ensemble. Their time in Italy, which also featured tons of vacation selfies with baby Luna, because—why not, also featured gelato eating, a swanky hotel, and intimate date nights for Teigen and her hubby.
Like her "PLL" pal, Hale also took a break from her acting schedule for a quick trip to Hawaii with boyfriend, Anthony Kalabretta. There, the two munched on poke bowls, flew on helicopters, visited volcanos, and simply soaked up the sand and breathtaking views.
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West
For the West's 40th birthday, the rapper joined his wife, Kim Kardashian, an their two kids, North and Saint West, on a private trip to the Bahamas. The trip, which happened in June, was pretty low-key, with West and Kardashian staying off social media for the bulk of the vacay. However, we do know a few details. Per an E! News source, the couple rented a private villa and had Casamigos tequila flown in, which they drank by the pool.
Emily Ratajkowski
After she finished shooting the thriller "Welcome Home" with Aaron Paul in Italy, the model-actress opted to stay in the country for an impromptu vacation. Obviously, Ratajkowski didn't disappoint with the pictures, which featured her drinking tons of wine and Italian coffee and exploring the gorgeous Amalfi coast. She even found time to do her laundry.