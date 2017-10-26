10 Celebrity-Approved Sex Tips to Try the Next Time You’re in the Bedroom

Celebrities and sex go hand-in-hand. They love talking about it, and we love hearing about it. Though the bulk of Hollywood seems to shy away from discussing the private happenings of their bedroom, there is a vocal group of A-listers out there who are more than happy to share their tips to pleasing their partners—and that’s a Hollywood gang that we want to be a part of.
Whether it’s dirty talking, cybersex, or the comfortable sex position for tall girls who love being on top, big-name stars like Zoe Saldana and Kate Beckinsale have you covered. And while none of these sex tips are foolproof (every relationship and sexual partner is different), they’re at least worth trying out to spice up things in the bedroom. Ahead, take a peek at 10 celebrity-approved sex tips from stars like Jada Pinkett Smith, Kristen Stewart, and more.
Khloé Kardashian
The Louder the Better
For Kardashian, "dirty talk is a "MUST." On a post on her website titled, "Dirty Talk Is Hot as F*ck. Here's Why," the 33-year-old "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star explained why it's necessity to talk in bed. She touted dirty talking as a great way to learn about your partner's pleasure points, and vice versa.
"If my guy isn't vocal, I'm not excited. How am I supposed to know if he's enjoying himself???" she wrote. "I don't even care what you actually say, either—to me that's not the important part. You don't have to come up with crazy shit to say. It's okay to just get louder if you're enjoying something. I think that's what you should do! It's a sexy way to learn what turns your partner on."
Kate Beckinsale
Use Webcams When You're Apart
Though it might be unusual to some to have sex via a computer screen, Beckinsale is a huge proponent of keeping the flame alive when you're partner is miles away. In an interview, the actress explained that when she was married to her ex-husband, Len Wisemen, the couple would frequently Skype and give each other orders to what they want to see.
"We use webcams while we're apart," she said. "He gives me orders as to what outfit I should wear!"
Zoe Saldana
If You're a Tall Girl, Find a Boost
For years, Saldana avoided being on top due to the discomfort of straddling someone with really long legs. To prevent herself from feeling like she's doing the splits, the actress came up with a nifty trick to make things more comfortable. Now, she's totally pro-being-on-top.
On an episode of "The Conversation With Amanda de Cadenet," the "Guardians of the Galaxy" star explained that she uses pillows beneath her legs to give her some height, thus avoiding the dreaded splits position.
"I have to say, for a long time I was a bit lazy, so I didn't like to be on top, but I'm really digging it," she said. "But I've found things that work. Because I have really long legs, you just make them sit or lay on a pillow, or two pillows, that way they're like a little elevated, so I won't be so, like, doing a split because my legs are really long."
Cheryl
Go for Soft, Subtle Moans
Contrary to Khloé Kardashian, Cheryl, who is currently dating One Direction's Liam Payne, suggests subtle moans over loud screams to keep things exciting in the bedroom. Given that boisterous moaning can sometimes skew porn-like, the singer said her partners prefer her more subdued pleasure sounds.
"I think most men prefer to hear little breaths rather than big loud screams. Otherwise you sound like a porn film," she told Cosmopolitan.
Jada Pinkett Smith
Switch Up the Location
It might be a no-brainer, but Pinkett Smith is a huge proponent of having sex in unusual places to keep things exciting. In an interview with Redbook, the actress recommended fans open their minds to other sexual locations, such as an office, a bathroom, or even somewhere as simple as the guest bedroom. Though the tip isn't extraordinarily wild, Pinkett Smith believes that the small changes can make all the difference.
"Think of places outside that are comfortable to have sex," she said. "Does he have access to his office? Have a fantasy date. Be his secretary! Be sneaky. Your girlfriend's house at a party. The bathroom! A guest bedroom! Just switch it up. Anything like that can keep it going. Anything it takes to keep the flame alive."
Amy Poehler
Don't Fake It
Poehler isn't a supporter of "fake it 'til you make it." In her memoir, Yes, Please, the comedian urges her fans to try and forget about time, and concentrate on the moment. She recommends pushing towards an orgasm, no matter how long it takes, to better discover what works for you and your partner.
"Try not to fake it: I know you are tired/nervous/eager to please/unsure of how to get there. Just remember to allow yourself real pleasure and not worry about how long it takes," she wrote. "God punished us with the gift of being able to fake it. Show God who the real boss is by getting off and getting yours."
Jennifer Lopez
Don't Twist Her Nipples
For Lopez, twisting a woman's nipples is a big no-no, which she equated to touching someone like they're a "radio tuner." The actress dislikes the move so much that she urged all nipple-twiddlers to find a better way of pleasing their partners.
"Women don't like their nipples twiddled like radio tuners. The guy thinks, 'Oh, she's loving it,' but she's thinking, 'God, please stop!'" Lopez said.
Kristen Stewart
Try Licking Their Armpit
While dating Robert Pattinson in the height of the "Twilight" era, Stewart and her ex-boyfriend picked up an unusual sex habit: licking armpits. In an interview with Vogue UK, the actress revealed that Pattinson would frequently show his affection by licking her armpit, given the body part's strong smell.
"I love the way he smells. And him me," she said. "Like, he loves to lick under my armpits. I don't get this obsession with washing the smell off. That smell of someone you love. Don't you think it's the whole point?"
Olivia Munn
Begin Dirty Talking Early
As you might be able to tell, Hollywood is a big fan of dirty talking. However, for Munn, dirty talking is at its best effect when it's done early. The actress explains that dirty talking late in the game can throw off your sexual partner, thus countering its effect.
"I know a lot of people have a hard time talking dirty—they don't know what to say, how to start, or when to end it," she said. "Also, at first they will think they sound ridiculous. And they might. But let me just say that talking dirty is so important in sex. And it's pretty easy. To wit: Establish from the very beginning that you like this. And trust me, you want to do it early on. Because if you wait too long to introduce the concept, your Special Lady Friend will be a little thrown and might not take you seriously."
Rashida Jones
Have Sex with Your Ex, Under These Circumstances
Though there's a lot of controversy over sleeping with your ex after you break up, Jones is preaching the benefits of going through with the act. The actress explained that ex sex is only beneficial when you know you're not going to see them again—sort of like a one-night stand with someone you used to date. She touted the act as a way to receive closure from an open-ended relationship.
"I think [sex with an ex is] a good idea when you know that you're not going to see them again or call them again," she said. "If it's ex-sex with the hopes of it not being over, you're screwed. Ex-sex is also a good idea when there's unfinished business, like maybe when it's subtly hate sex, or let-me-show-you-how-much-I've-learned-in-the-past-couple-years sex."
