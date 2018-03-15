StyleCaster
15 Seriously Uncanny Celebrity Look-Alikes Who Will Blow Your Mind

15 Seriously Uncanny Celebrity Look-Alikes Who Will Blow Your Mind

Nothing excites the internet more than celebrity doppelgängers. These days, it seems like everywhere we turn, there’s someone on the internet who bears a resemblance to the stars we’ve come to know and love. Some—OK, most—of them don’t even remotely compare to the original. But every so often, we find an uncanny twin that makes us do a double—and sometimes, triple—take.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up every celebrity look-alike from Instagram, Twitter, and beyond who has gone viral in the recent months. From the sisters from Dubai who look identical to Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner to the mega Taylor Swift fan who you won’t be able to differentiate from the superstar, these commoners-turned-internet-sensations will definitely make you believe in doppelgängers. Prepare to be shook ahead.

Kim Kardashian

Sonia Ali and her sister, Fyza, two beauty bloggers from Dubai, saw their Instagram skyrocket last year when fans compared them to Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner. Sonia, pictured here, is called a dead ringer for Kim due to her raven-black hair, expert contouring, and killer brows. In an interview with Emirates Women, the bloggers admitted to running into Kim and Kylie at an event, but they made sure not to make eye contact.

"Our close friends and family are so used to seeing us, they have never seen a resemblance,” the sisters said. “It’s only when we are out together people constantly point it out—people that don’t know us at all!—especially in the States.”

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian

Beyoncé

Brittany Williams, a woman from Detroit, looks so much like Beyoncé that she's been chased by fans. In an interview with the Daily Mail, Williams claimed that a group of BeyHive members chased her car once because they were so convinced that she was Queen Bey—likely because of her strikingly similar honey-blonde hair; plump pout; and strong, defined eyebrows.

“A group of women once chased me and my friend to our car and began singing ‘Single Ladies,’ beating my friend’s car with the heels of their shoes until we rolled down the window and took a picture with them,” Williams said.

Beyoncé

Beyoncé
Beyoncé

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner has a lot of look-alikes, but Amira, a 16-year-old from Algeria, might take the cake. The teenager has amassed nearly 100,000 Instagram followers for her uncanny resemblance to the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star. Along with their identical raven-black hair, the gals also share doe-ish brown eyes, sculpted eyebrows, and the Kylie Cosmetics founder's signature pouty lips.

Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner
Jennifer Lawrence

Alexia Maier, a 17-year-old model from Ponte Vedra, Florida, looks so much like Jennifer Lawrence that she's been swarmed by "Hunger Games" fans. In an interview with the Daily Mail, she claimed that she's constantly approached by fans who fawn over the Oscar winner. It makes sense considering the women share similar round bone structures and deep-set eyes.

"When visiting New York, people will ask me for autographs," Maier said. "I think one of my favorite examples is when a woman said, ‘Jennifer, I’m your biggest fan!’ I told her, ‘I’m not Jennifer!’ but the woman immediately said, ‘Are you sure?’ I’ll never forget her reaction. At first, it was surprise, then awe, then disappointment.”

Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence
Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift has a lot of look-alikes, but perhaps her most famous is April Gloria, an Instagram cosplayer and beauty blogger who has been compared to the singer for years for their near-identical almond-shaped blue eyes, buttery blonde hair, and passion for super-dark eyeliner. Though Swift has stayed true to her signature blonde, Gloria has dyed her hair an array of colors, but even with neon hair—including magenta—Gloria's Swift-like appearance still seeps through.

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift
Ariana Grande

Alexxa Morgan, a 21-year-old woman and former beauty queen from San Diego, went viral last year for her resemblance to Ariana Grande. In an interview with Daily Mail, Morgan explained that she hears comments comparing her to Grande daily, especially if she ties her hair in a high ponytail. “Some of my friends refer to me as Ariana because they think we look so much alike," she said.

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande
Rihanna

Rihanna is one of the biggest celebrities on the planet, so of course the internet would have unearthed a look-alike. By far, her most uncanny twin is Andele Lara, a beauty blogger who was discovered by YouTube sensation Patrick Starr for a Fenty Beauty makeup tutorial. Lara's regal bone structure, almond-shaped eyes, and pursed lips definitely make her a contender for Rihanna 2.0.

Rihanna
Rihanna
Rihanna
Ryan Gosling

Who knew Ryan Gosling’s look-alike was a men's fashion blogger from Aachen, Germany? Johannes Laschet went viral in 2017 for how much he looks like "The Notebook" actor. Though Laschet is far from a dead ringer, his sandy blonde hair, slight stubble, and effortless side part definitely give Gosling a run for his money.

Ryan Gosling
Ryan Gosling
Ryan Gosling

Gisele Bündchen

Believe it or not, this model pictured is not Gisele Bündchen. Instead, it's 16-year-old model Paula La Croix who is widely believed to be Bündchen's look-alike. (Did we mention they're both from Brazil?) The two boast similar blown-out sandy blonde hair, supermodel-like cheekbones, and sculpted noses. “Being compared to Gisele is an honor, she is simply amazing,” La Croix told Yahoo. “I believe the comparison has only generated great things due to my attitude upon it.”

Gisele Bündchen
Gisele Bündchen
Gisele Bündchen

Gigi Hadid

Iza Ijzerman is a working model from the Netherlands, but perhaps what she's most known for on the internet is being Gigi Hadid's look-alike. In addition to coming from Hadid's mother Yolanda's homeland, Ijzerman also sports Hadid's soul-baring blue eyes, perfectly plump lips, and arched brows.

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid
Miley Cyrus

Though the #newMiley looks a lot different from this look-alike now, when the singer was at the height of her twerking phase, she bore a striking resemblance to 23-year-old woman Mardee Shackleford. Due to their similar two-toned pixie cuts and affinity for tongue-out selfies, Shackleford has even fooled huge Miley Cyrus fans.

“Several times I have been sitting in traffic, and people have slid open the back door of their car, and kids will start yelling, ‘Miley!'” she told the Daily Mail.

Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus
Lady Gaga

It might be hard for Little Monsters to believe that this isn't Lady Gaga. Instead, it's Amethyst Rose, who suggested on her instagram that if she received a dollar for every time she was compared to the "Million Reasons" singer, she would be rich.

"So the other day I counted how many lady Gaga comments I've gotten because I always joke that if I had a dollar for every time someone had called me that I'd be rich and it was 677. 677 hypothetical dollars which is rich to me," she wrote.

Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga

Emma Watson

Kari Lewis, a 27-year-old woman from Indiana, has heard so many comparisons to Emma Watson that she's become a semiprofessional impersonator. If you look at her Instagram, it's filled with pictures of her dressed as iconic Watson characters, such as Belle and Hermoine. In fact, it was her resemblance that made her fall in love with the "Harry Potter" series.

"I didn't know who Emma Watson was when I was first spotted at a postal office and a couple of young girls told me I looked like Hermione Granger," she told BuzzFeed.

Emma Watson
Emma Watson

Emma Watson
Adele

Adele is an international superstar, so of course fans have spotted a look-alike. Ellinor Hellborg, a 23-year-old makeup artist from Sweden, reached viral fame in 2016 for how much she looks like the "Hello" singer. Using her makeup skills, Hellborg has even made herself look more like Adele by going hard on the eyeliner and plump lips.

Adele
Adele

Adele

Hailey Baldwin

Hailey Baldwin runs with It-girls, so it's no surprise that she has a look-alike. The internet went wild over Haley Anderson, a 24-year-old woman from New York City, recently because of her Baldwin-esque looks. Along with their similar names, the women sport supermodel-high cheekbones; steely, almond-shaped eyes; and pouty lips.

Hailey Baldwin

Hailey Baldwin

Hailey Baldwin

