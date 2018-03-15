15 Seriously Uncanny Celebrity Look-Alikes Who Will Blow Your Mind

Nothing excites the internet more than celebrity doppelgängers. These days, it seems like everywhere we turn, there’s someone on the internet who bears a resemblance to the stars we’ve come to know and love. Some—OK, most—of them don’t even remotely compare to the original. But every so often, we find an uncanny twin that makes us do a double—and sometimes, triple—take.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up every celebrity look-alike from Instagram, Twitter, and beyond who has gone viral in the recent months. From the sisters from Dubai who look identical to Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner to the mega Taylor Swift fan who you won’t be able to differentiate from the superstar, these commoners-turned-internet-sensations will definitely make you believe in doppelgängers. Prepare to be shook ahead.