Definitive Guide to the All-Time Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Definitive Guide to the All-Time Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Definitive Guide to the All-Time Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes
Photo: Getty Images

Halloween is right around the corner, which means it’s time to dust off the sewing kit, flex your DIY muscles, and get to work on the next epic Halloween costume that’ll make your friends and family fawn over you on Instagram. And while random influencers online are a great resource for Halloween inspo, it’s always fun to look back on how the rich and famous (a.k.a. our favorite celebrities) dressed up for one of the most festive and scary holidays of the year.

And just because you don’t have a supermodel budget to break out five clones of yourself for the sake of Halloween (*cough* Heidi Klum *cough*), you can still draw tons of inspiration from these Halloween-loving celebs on how do the holiday right. From Colton Haynes as Fiona from “Shrek” to the Knowles-Carters as Barbie dolls, here is a definitive list to the all-time best celebrity halloween costumes.

Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum

As Jessica Rabbit.

Photo: Getty Images

"Been shopping with Dr. Seuss?" 💁🏽

"Been shopping with Dr. Seuss?" 💁🏽

Kelly Rowland

As Dionne from "Clueless."

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

Beyonce, Tina Knowles, Blue Ivy

As Salt-N-Pepa.

STORM

STORM

Khloe Kardashian

As Storm from X-Men.

👰🏻

👰🏻

Kourtney Kardashian

As a vampire bride.

Nina Dobrev, Taylor Lautner

As Ryan Lochte.

Sarah Hyland

As a Fairy Queen of the Swamp.

Colton Haynes

As Miss Piggy. 

Nortiness ensues

Nortiness ensues

Maisie Williams, Sophie Turner

As "hash brownies."

Halloween 2016 / Dallas, TX

Halloween 2016 / Dallas, TX

Adele

As Stanley Ipkiss from "The Mask."

"YAASSSSS".....Killin it @kyliejenner yes to dirrty 2016!! Get it girrrl!!! 👏👏☠️😈👻😻💋

"YAASSSSS".....Killin it @kyliejenner yes to dirrty 2016!! Get it girrrl!!! 👏👏☠️😈👻😻💋

Kylie Jenner

As Christina Aguilera.

Stranger things #happyhalloween from Eleven and Dustin!

Stranger things #happyhalloween from Eleven and Dustin!

Amy Schumer

As Dustin from "Stranger Things."

@jennaldewan, living every girl's rainbow unicorn dreams 🌈 🦄 ☁️ 🙌🏾 #justinemarjanhair

@jennaldewan, living every girl's rainbow unicorn dreams 🌈 🦄 ☁️ 🙌🏾 #justinemarjanhair

Jenna Dewan

As a unicorn. 

Nina Dobrev

As the horse from "The Revenant." 

Katy Perry

As Hillary Clinton. 

Holiday times 😘

Holiday times 😘

Mariah Carey, Nick Cannon

As a devil and Luigi. 

#regram @kendalljenner Mario and Luigi minus one moustache mwhahahaha

#regram @kendalljenner Mario and Luigi minus one moustache mwhahahaha

Kendall Jenner, Cara Delevingne

As Mario and Luigi.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

Beyonce

As Barbie.

Miley Cyrus

As Lil' Kim.

Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady

As Dorothy and the Cowardly Lion.

Heidi Klum

As clones of herself. 

Poor unfortunate souls #Ursula

Poor unfortunate souls #Ursula

Colton Haynes

As Ursula from "The Little Mermaid."

Fifi danced her crown off last night. So much fun :) Makeup by @erikporn @rbfx @pocketstylistxx

Fifi danced her crown off last night. So much fun :) Makeup by @erikporn @rbfx @pocketstylistxx

Colton Haynes

As Princess Fiona from "Shrek."

I know it's now November, but...

I know it's now November, but...

Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick

As The Avengers.

Happy Halloween from Poppy, Branch and lil Branch. We be Trollin'...

Happy Halloween from Poppy, Branch and lil Branch. We be Trollin'...

Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel

As the characters from "Trolls."

Look 1, Part 1: Eevee and Pikachu enjoying a crisp October evening ⚡️

Look 1, Part 1: Eevee and Pikachu enjoying a crisp October evening ⚡️

Ariana Grande, Mac Miller

As Eevee and Pikachu from Pokemon.

Jacob Tremblay

As Marty McFly from "Back to the Future."

Clowns Are People Too! 🎃🍭😂🎃🍭😂🎃

Clowns Are People Too! 🎃🍭😂🎃🍭😂🎃

Madonna

As a clown.

I feel the need for...candy!!! #Maverick and #MiniMaverick! #HappyHalloween #TrickorTreat #TopGun @funcostumes

I feel the need for...candy!!! #Maverick and #MiniMaverick! #HappyHalloween #TrickorTreat #TopGun @funcostumes

Jacob Tremblay

As Maverick from "Top Gun."

I probably should have mentioned I'm poison.....

I probably should have mentioned I'm poison.....

Sarah Michelle Gellar

As Poison Ivy.

Scary Spice

Scary Spice

Hailey Baldwin

As Barbie.

Two belles and a beast

Two belles and a beast

Jenna Dewan, Channing Tatum

As Belle and the Beast.

My godson was a bee so I was a beekeeper.

My godson was a bee so I was a beekeeper.

Mindy Kaling

As a beekeeper.

Dorothy and scarecrow #halloween

Dorothy and scarecrow #halloween

Nick Jonas, Demi Lovato

As Dorothy and the Scarecrow.

Kim Kardashianhttps://www.instagram.com/p/umf4dqQuo0/

As Anna Wintour. 

This year I go as the Twitter bird.

This year I go as the Twitter bird.

Lucy Hale

As a Twitter bird.

Iggy Azalea
Iggy Azalea

As Cruella de Vil.

Photo: Getty Images
Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum

As an old woman.

Photo: Getty Images
Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid

As Sandy from "Grease."

Photo: Getty Images
Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway

As Cleopatra. 

Photo: Getty Images
Nick Jonas
Nick Jonas

As the Hamburglar

Photo: Getty Images
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian

As a mermaid. 

Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images
Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum

As a butterfly. 

Photo: Getty Images

