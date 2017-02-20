The Best Celebrity Fashion of the Cold Month of February

Baby, it’s cold outside. But that doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice style. It’s February, which means even the most fashionable celebs are bundled up out there—though, of course, plenty of them are also posting to their Instagrams in bikinis, because tropical travel is real. For our purposes, though, we scouted out our favorite looks from the stars this month, and found similar items on the internet. So, if you’re looking for a new coat—or just want to spruce up your wardrobe—we’ve got you covered.
Ahead, find Rihanna, Sofia Richie, Shay Mitchell, Ashley Graham, and others at the ready for a little winter outfit inspo. Yes, you may be sick of your winter coat already—who isn’t?—but these well-heeled ladies just might get you excited about bundling up again. If not, our apologies. At least spring is just a month away!
Rihanna
If you can't afford RiRi's Dior tee, we've got you covered.
Photo:
instagram / @badgalriri
"We Should All Be Feminists" Tee, $14.90; at Etsy
Photo:
Etsy
Amandla Stenberg
Photo:
instagram / @amandlastenberg
Long Denim Open-Front Coat, $76.80 (was $128); at Gap
Photo:
Gap
Faux Leather Knee-High Boots, $33.60 (was $48); at Forever 21
Photo:
Forever 21
Ashley Graham
Photo:
instagram / @theashleygraham
Jo Olive Satin Slip Dress, $58; at Tobi
Photo:
Tobi
Million Sock Boots, $100 (was $150); at Topshop
Photo:
Topshop
Sofia Richie
Photo:
instagram / @sofiarichie
Plus Size Longline Trench Coat, $32.99 (was $47.90); at Forever 21
Photo:
Forever 21
High Waisted Jersey Knit Wide Leg Dress Pant, $35.94 (was $59.90); at Express
Alessandra Ambrosio
Photo:
instagram / @alessandraambrosio
Taupe Tailored Longline Wool Coat, $42.90 (was $56); at Make Me Chic
Photo:
Make Me Chic
Adidas Stan Smith Metallic Sneakers, $74; at Selfridges
Photo:
Selfridges
Bella Hadid
Photo:
instagram / @bellahadid
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece, $100; at Nike
Photo:
Nike
Photo:
instagram / @romeestrijd
Express One Eleven Velour Zip Front Hoodie, $35.94 (was $55.90); at Express
Photo:
Express
Express One Eleven Velour Jogger Pant, $35.94 (was $55.90); at Express
Photo:
Express
Shay Mitchell
Photo:
instagram / @shaym