The Chicest Celebrity Outfits from Coachella Weekend 2018

Coachella might be known as a music festival, but that doesn’t mean that you can disregard the fashion. Every year, celebrities from Kendall Jenner and Vanessa Hudgens to Ariel Winter put on their best wigs, floppy hats, and suede boots and join thousands of fans under the hot Southern California sun to watch some of the biggest and hottest artists in the music industry perform back to back.

And though, like everyone on the planet, we were excited to watch Beyoncé perform at her first concert since giving birth to twins in July 2017, what we’re equally looking forward to is seeing what the celebrities are wearing to one of the biggest music festivals in the world.

From lace cover-ups and bell-bottom pants to intricate prints, Coachella fashion is in a category of its own. We might not all have been able to attend this year’s festival, but at least we can live vicariously by viewing the head-turning celebrity fashion from Coachella weekend. See the best looks ahead.