21 Carry-All Totes Made for Busy Women Who Get Shit Done

Frankly, we’re not always huge proponents of large totes (see: our love for backpacks and fannies) if only because, if you actually fill them up and regularly carry them around for hours, you’ll 100 percent end up in pain and probably with some screwed-up posture. Not comfortable or chic. So we’ll preface this by saying that every lady should own a smaller, more manageable bag that functions as your day-to-day purse, if only because it forces you to edit down what you haul around.

However, that doesn’t mean we’ve eliminated our need for large bags completely. Whether you’re traveling and you want to make the most out of your second carry-on, or are headed somewhere for the day that requires you to bring your laptop, a jacket, a snack, or whatever—life fairly frequently calls for a roomy, carry-all tote that you can throw a bunch of stuff into. And if you’re going to use a large bag anyway, you might as well make it a cute one.

These large tote bags are equipped with more than enough room to fit all your work and play items into a single space—and there are options for every style preference, whether you’re a minimalist city girl or a laid-back free spirit. Shop our 21 top picks, ahead.