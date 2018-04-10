The Best Candle for Every Zodiac Sign

Do you find that your zodiac sign is freakishly accurate when it comes to describing your personality? We feel you. And while we might not make all our life decisions based on our weekly horoscope, it’s sometimes nice to have an outside suggestion for what to try, do or see based on your personality type—or astrological sign.
Candles are a good way to start. Whether you want one for mood lighting, to make your house feel nicer or just because they seem like they’re a grown-up thing to buy (and we need all the help adulting we can get), we did our best to pair unique candle scents with the zodiac sign they’re destined for. A black pepper candle for the spicy Aries? Yes. Sage for the earthy Capricorn? You bet.
And hey, we won’t hold it against you if you feel like all of these could be your favorites. After all, we contain multitudes, right?
Aries: March 21 – April 19
Fiery and passionate Aries needs a spicy candle that adds a little flavor to their life. We like this black pepper-scented option.
The Collection by Chesapeake Bay Candle Black pepper 12-ounce jar candle, $13 at Target
Taurus: April 20 – May 20
Earth-loving Taurus needs a grounding, earthy aroma, so a classic amber-scented candle is perfect.
White Amber apothecary jar candle, $15 at World Market
Gemini: May 21 – June 21
Buzzy air sign Gemini is always running at a million miles a minute — which is why they should skip the coffee and get their fix via this hazelnut coffee candle instead.
Roasted Hazelnut Coffee scented candle, $14 at RusticSugarCreekCo/Etsy
Cancer: June 22 – July 22
This calming, loving water sign needs a candle that captures their essence, and refreshing cucumber-melon is the perfect match.
WoodWick 3.4-ounce candle in cucumber-melon, $9 at The Lamp Stand
Leo: July 23 – Aug. 22
Royal, attention-loving Leo needs a candle to help ground them, and a tree-scented candle like this juniper pick will do exactly that.
Waterworks Sweet Juniper candle, $62 at Luxury Bath for Less
Virgo: Aug. 23 – Sept. 22
Virgos can be perfectionists, overly cautious, forgetting to dream. This dreamy bergamot waters candle helps to balance their stricter nature.
White Barn Bergamot Waters candle, $13 at Bath and Body Works
Libra: Sept. 23 – Oct. 22
Libras are laid-back people who value harmony, which is why the floral, whimsical scent of geranium is a great choice for them.
Geranium-scented soy candle, $8 at Mrs. Meyer's
Scorpio: Oct. 23 – Nov. 21
Scorpios are intense, dynamic people who can be incredibly alluring. Their candles should be able to match them. Try this spice-heavy hashish candle featuring a smoky, woody armoise, nutmeg, anise and cumin combo.
Hashish candle by Kobo Candles, $45 at Burke Decor
Sagittarius: Nov. 22 – Dec. 21
The independent, energetic Sagittarius can use help getting in touch with their sweeter side — this whipped cream and pear candle rises to the occasion.
Whipped cream and pear candle, $18 at Anthropologie
Capricorn: Dec. 22 – Jan. 19
Capricorn is the real Earth mother, a leader who stays calm in turmoil and always connected to their roots. This desert sage candle can help ground them in times of trouble.
The Motley desert sage 100 percent soy wax candle, $13 at The Motley
Aquarius: Jan. 20 – Feb. 18
Friendly and loyal Aquarius needs a candle that is sure to please everyone they gather in their circle, and it's hard to go wrong with lavender.
Williams-Sonoma French lavender triple-wick candle, $32 at Williams-Sonoma
Pisces: Feb. 19 – March 20
Adaptable, creative water sign Pisces lives every day relaxed and open as if they were perpetually at the beach. A mango-coconut candle helps connect them to their essence.
Mango coconut candle, $13 at Bath & Body Works
