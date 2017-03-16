If there’s any one piece that’s making a heck of a comeback this spring, it’s the button-down. Worn off-the-shoulders, belted at the waist, unbuttoned, or just as it was intended, the button-down has become majorly versatile. Don’t believe us? Here’s some evidence: While it’s still cold out, you can layer a turtleneck underneath, just like blogger Reese Blutstein did last month. And the moment it gets warmer, you can wear it open from the bottom, tucked in halfway, or just grazing your shoulders.

But not every button-down shirt is created equal: If you’re looking to throw a corset over yours, something with a little stretch, like Aritzia’s Babaton Audwin shirt, is ideal. Want to make sure it doesn’t ride up if you’re draping it over your shoulders? A structured shirt like Anna Quan’s cult piece is a must-have. And if you’re looking for one that’s eye-grabbing all on its own, this ruffled option from Self Portrait is perfect. Shop those three, plus a dozen other picks, in the slideshow below. Behold: the best button-down shirts for layering—or not.