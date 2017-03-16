StyleCaster
The Best Button-Down Shirts For Layering—Or Not

The Best Button-Down Shirts For Layering—Or Not

How To Wear a Button Down
Photo: Getty Images

If there’s any one piece that’s making a heck of a comeback this spring, it’s the button-down. Worn off-the-shoulders, belted at the waist, unbuttoned, or just as it was intended, the button-down has become majorly versatile. Don’t believe us? Here’s some evidence: While it’s still cold out, you can layer a turtleneck underneath, just like blogger Reese Blutstein did last month. And the moment it gets warmer, you can wear it open from the bottom, tucked in halfway, or just grazing your shoulders.

But not every button-down shirt is created equal: If you’re looking to throw a corset over yours, something with a little stretch, like Aritzia’s Babaton Audwin shirt, is ideal. Want to make sure it doesn’t ride up if you’re draping it over your shoulders? A structured shirt like Anna Quan’s cult piece is a must-have. And if you’re looking for one that’s eye-grabbing all on its own, this ruffled option from Self Portrait is perfect. Shop those three, plus a dozen other picks, in the slideshow below. Behold: the best button-down shirts for layering—or not.

Babaton Audwin Shirt, $110; at Aritzia

 

Photo: Aritzia

Everlane The Relaxed Cotton Shirt, $65; at Everlane

 

Photo: Everlane

Acler Sloan Top, $250; at Revolve

Photo: Revolve

Levi’s Made & Crafted Boy Shirt, $138; at Levi’s

Photo: Levi's

Stephanie Rad Cotton Poplin Button-Down, $545; at Stephanie Rad

ADAY Something Borrowed Shirt, $125; at ADAY

Pixie Market Oversize Ring Belted Shirt, $124; at Pixie Market

 

Photo: Pixie Market

Mango Belt Blouse, $59.99; at Mango

Photo: Mango

Loeil Kei Cuff Shirt, $98; at Loeil

 

Photo: Loeil

The Frankie Shop Yellow & White Stripe Blouse, $129; at The Frankie Shop

 

Photo: The Frankie Shop

Achro Striped Block Shirt, $69; at Achro

Photo: Achro

Anna Quan Anne Shirt, $300; at Anna Quan

 

Photo: Anna Quan

Self-Portrait Ruffled Striped Cotton-Poplin Top, $410; at Moda Operandi

 

Photo: Moda Operandi

Dresshirt ds1 in Lilac, $295; at Dresshirt

 

Photo: Dressshirt

New Look Plus Size Boxt Shit, $35; at ASOS

 

Photo: ASOS

The Dreslyn T By Alexander Wang Twist Front Shirt, $275; at The Dreslyn

Photo: The Dreslyn

