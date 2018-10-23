Literally Just 31 of the Prettiest Bullet Journals We’ve Ever Seen

Bullet journaling is the latest in trendy ways to organize your life. The method basically requires good handwriting—and steady penmanship and artistic ability don’t hurt, either.
Though bullet journaling allows for tons of creativity, there’s technically a right way to do it. And if you’re interested in learning that right way, you can purchase The Bullet Journal Method ($17.10 at Amazon) straight from the official Bullet Journal website. (This is also a great place to start if you feel overwhelmed by the clean slate of a pristine, new bullet journal.)
Once you get going—and even when you start—the possibilities are endless. You can track your sleep, get creative with title pages, note which movies you want to watch, give months themes and way, way more. A quick glance at the Instagram hashtag #bujo will reveal just how open-ended the practice of bullet journaling can be.
That might sound intimidating, but the truth is, bullet journaling is supposed to be a calming and positive activity—not a stressor. No one’s pressuring you to become the next Georgia O’Keefe, so approach the activity with a low-maintenance spirit, color-coordinate what you want and embrace the parts of the system that work for you. It’s that simple.
The following slideshow is chock-full of bullet journal inspiration you can appreciate whether you own a bullet journal, are currently considering buying one or have literally never heard of them before today.
Because looking at pretty bullet journals is almost as therapeutic as bullet journaling itself. Don’t believe us? Start scrolling.
Here’s a look into a partially filled in palmistry mood tracker for @inspiringjournals’s fortune teller prompt. 🖐🏼🔮🧙🏼♀️ Have you ever had an experience with a fortune teller? . . Crystal babies are Clear Quartz on the first page and Selenite ball on the last page. 💎 . . . #dingbatsnotebooks #grimoire #bookofshadows #palmistry #witchyvibes #planner #bulletjournal #plannerlove #plannergirl #bujohabittracker #plannercommunity #bulletjournaljunkies #bujocommunity #bujo #stationery #planneraddict #plannernerd #bulletjournaling #plannergeek #planning #showmeyourplanner #journaling #plannerdecoration #bujoinspire #bujoinspiration #bujospread #plannerspread #bujoideas
Hello everybody! I hope you‘re all well! 💗 Here is another picture of my sleep and habit tracker! I really like this spread even though it’s pretty different from what I usually do! ☺️ What do you think? Do you like it as well or is it too colorful? Have an amazing day! . . . . . . #bulletjournal #bujo #planwithme #habittracker #sleeplog #sleeptracker #planner #leuchtturm1917 #bujobeauty #showmeyourplanner #theartofbujo #bulletjournalss #discoverbulletjournal_planners #fabercastell #watercolor #habits #sleep #health #organisation #art #illustration #drawing #sunset #colors
New weekly spread. This one's inspired by Disney's Little Mermaid. When I was little this was the first film I saw in the movie theatre. I still love it. Which movie was your first? - - - #bujo #bulletjournal #journal #bujoinspo #bujolove #bujojourney #leuchtturm1917 #leuchtturm1917bulletjournal #disney #diary #littlemermaid #watercolor #handlettering #doodles #illustration
Here we are, my Birthday week! 🎂💜 . . . . . #bulletjournal #bujo #bujoinspiration #bujolove #bujoaddict #bujoweekly #bujoweeklyspread #bulletjournaljunkies #bulletjournalcommunity #bulletjournalfr #bulletjournaling #bulletjournalfrançais #bujofr #bujofrance #watercolor #leuchtturm #leuchtturm1917 #showmeyourplanner #artjournal #weekly #september2018 #flowerjournal #staedtler_mars #illustratedjournal #weeklylog #showmeyourplanner #aster #happybirthday
Here’s my cleaning routine (kinda-ish). It’s my IDEAL cleaning routine. I’m terrible about the light fixtures... and my storage unit is like a jenga tower. But hey, good intentions right? • • • #bulletjournaljunkies #plannercommunity #bujoideas #bujojunkies #bujo #bulletjournal #bulletjournalcommunity #bulletjournalcollection #bujogram #bujoinspiration #bujoinspire #doodle
Easy summer workout routines🧘🏻♀️☀️ I partnered with @poppyapparelshop You can now purchase the workout outfit I tag above with 10% OFF with discount code SEASONJOURS10. Make sure you put the code 🤗✨ Stay fit and healthy! ☀️🌻🐝 Outfit tagged: ✨ Hawaii Yoga Set ✨ Arie Yoga Set . . . . . . . . . #bulletjournal #goodvibes #bulletjournaling #motivation #bujo #bujolove #bujoaddict #bullerjournallove #liveauthentic #bujocommunity #flatlays #illustration #procreate #stationeryaddict #stationery #bujoweekly #journaling #creativejournal #journaladdict #journal #procreate #plannercommunity #bloggercommunity #planwithme #aesthetic #flatlay #inspiration #positivevibes #inspo
A sleep log for July • The pink blobs were supposed to be clouds, oh well 😆 • • • • • #bulletjournal #bujo #bujoideas #bulletjournalideas #bulletjournaling #bujojunkies #bujolove #art #drawing #design #bujoideasrepost #planner #planwithme #handwriting #bujoaddict #bujocommunity #bujoinspire #bulletjournalss #bujobeauty #discoverbulletjournal #bujoideasrepost #bulletjournallayout #thejournalcuration #showmeyourplanner #mystabilo #weeklyspread #theartofbujo #sleeplog #pink #taobpastel
the last september weekly! how quickly this month has gone by... and i haven't yet decided on next month's theme 🤔 do you guys have any ideas? have you decided already? :) . . . . . . #watercolor #bujo #bujojunkies #bujolove #bujoideas #bujogram #bulletjournalcommunity #watercolour #aquarell #bujojunkies #bujoinspo #bujoidea #theartofbujo #bulletjournallove #aquarelle #artsdaily #doodle #bujoweeklyspread #weeklyspread #bulletjournaling #bujobeauty #journal #thepalepaper #lettering #handlettering #calligraphy #linedrawing #iloveprettynotes
Reminiscing about my holiday last week while taking in this lovely autumn weather 🍂🍑 I printed my holiday snap with my @hp sprocket #bulletjournal #bujo #bulletjournaljunkies #bujojunkies #bulletjournallove #bulletjournalcommunity #showmeyourplanner #weeklyspread #leuchtturm1917 #bujosetup #bulletjournal2018 #bulletjournaljuly #januarybulletjournal #planwithme #planwithmechallenge #wearebujo #plannercommunity #tombow #calligraphy #tombowcalligraphy #watercolour #watercolourlettering #lettering #hyperlapsevideo #calligraphyvideo #flickthrough #studying #journaling
》INSTAGRAM TRACKER《 •Werbung/Markennennung• Mittlerweile ist dieser Tracker bereits gefüllt, einen neuen hab ich noch nicht. Habt ihr Ideen? 🙄 Aber ich hatte so viel Freude ihn auszufüllen. ❤ Danke jedem einzelnen von euch erstrahlt jede Vase voll mit Blumen 😁❤ Und jetzt noch ein kleines Mimimimi : Wochenende bitte bleib doch noch ein bisschen , wir hatten so wenig Zeit miteinander 😔 . . . . . . . #instagramtracker#instagram#tracker#flowers#myfollowertracker#painting#happyevening#plan#planning#bulletjournal#bulletjournaljunkies#journallove#journaling#blackandwhite#bulletjournalgermany#planwithme#bulletjournalinspiration#inspireme#inspirationwithletstalkaoutbullet#bujoinspire#minimalistisch#minimalistbabe#communitylove#letstalkaboutbullet
Finally had the time to take some pictures today! I feel so bad that I’ve been so inactive lately :( but I’ve come to the realization that I’d rather post good content for you guys, than posting mediocre content every day. So I hope you guys can understand that 💕 . . "Use my discount code “bujobyah10” for 10% off your order from @kawaiipenshop , @cherrypaperyshop & @ClassyShop.art 💕 . . . . . #bujo #bulletjournal #space #galaxy #bulletjournalcommunity #bulletjournaljunkies #showmeyourplanner #discoverbulletjournal #bulletjournalss #leuchtturm1917 #planner #bulletjournaling #mybujo #bujonorge #bulletjournalnorge #bulletjournaladdict #showmeyourbulletjournal #bulletjournaladdict #bujobyah #bulletjournaling #planwithme #handlettering #calligraphy #drawing #illustration
|Advertisement due to brand naming | After spending a relaxing weekend I am finally back to working and beeing productive. But first of is here the closer up from my underwatercreature spread. I am so happy that you like all my blue spreads. Can't wait for next month. But for now, enjoy your day🌊😊 . #waves#renewenaart#bulletjournal#bulletjournaling#bujojunkies#junkjournal#planneraddict#studyblr#bujo#bujobeauty#stationeryaddict#bujolove#bulletjournalspreads#colorful#art#artforlife#instaart#artistuniversity#worldofartist#surelysimpleart#young_artists_help#watercolorblog#mixedmedia#instaartist#artstudio#illustration#bestofbujos#discoverbulletjournal#tombowfamily#theartofbujo
Oct. 01-07 Weekly Spread 🛸✨ . . How is your first week of October going so far? As for me, October welcomed me with a cold 🤒😷Stay safe and healthy everyone! 🙂 This is my first time sharing my weekly spread in this page too! Let me know if this is a good idea 😅 if you want to see more of my weekly spreads you can also check out @bujocookie 🍪💕. . . 📒 @papernotesbrand Classic Series 3 / A5 / Teal / Dotted 🖊 @dongaphilippines My Metal Gel Pen (Gold)
Good morning friends! ☀️ I am looking for your wise words today. What do you do to move through fear?? Either getting over a specific fear or just generalized fear. I would love to add some techniques for overcoming fear to my bag of self help. Fears plaque me pretty often and I am tired of them masking my life choices for me. #dailygratitude #journal #diary #fearless #bujo #bujoinspire #bulletjournal #journaling #scrapbook #artjournal #mindfulness #bujolove #papercrafts #leuchtturm1917 #travelersnotebook #hobonichi #authenticity #studygram #studyblr
• • WHAT A TRIP! • • This is my New York spread after the pen. I’ve written the things we visited in top of the cup, where we ate in the middle and the weather in the bottom. I love to look at this spread and think back at this amazing trip 🖤🖤🖤 • • • #weeklyspread #bujoweekly #bulletjournal #bujo #bujoideas #bulletjournal2018 #bulletjournalcommunity #bujocommunity #bujobeauty #bulletjournallove #bujoinspiration #inkartist #bujolove #blackworknow #inkillustration #linedrawing #doodleartenthusiasts #doodleartist #bulletjournalss #showmeyourplanner #showmeyourbulletjournal #theartofbujo #beautifuljournals #bujojunkies #inkfeature #bujoinspire #bulletjournalideas #blackworkillustrations
What is on your fall bucket list? . I’m still learning how to make things in color - this time I decided to try coloring pencils; what do you think? ✨ . #bujo #bulletjournal #fall #autumn #bucketlist #bulletjournalss #showmeyourplanner #bujobeauty #planner #planwithme #bujoideas #bujoinspiration #bujolove #bujojunkie #bulletjournalpolska #doodle #fallvibes #leuchtturm1917
Next week is a little bit brighter Little Mermaid themed spread 🧜🌊 I decided to skip the dutch door this time, since I'm not using that much of space 😅💁 one of the things I love about bullet journaling is that you don't have to stick to one way of doing spreads, you can change your style right after turning another page ❤️ what do you think, and who would you like to see next? 😍 . . . #bulletjournal #bujo #bulletjournaljunkies #bulletjournalcommunity #bulletjournaling #bujojunkies #bujolove #bujocommunity #weeklyspread #theartofbujo @theartofbujo #showmeyourplanner @showmeyourplanner #bujobeauty @bujobeauties #disney #thedanishjournal #thelittlemermaid #ariel #watercolor #watercolorbujo #painting #drawing #art #ocean
××× ᵗʰᵉ ʷᵒʳˡᵈ ᶤˢ ᵃ ᵇᵒᵒᵏ ᵃᶰᵈ ᵗʰᵒˢᵉ ʷʰᵒ ᵈᵒ ᶰᵒᵗ ᵗʳᵃᵛᵉˡ ʳᵉᵃᵈ ᵒᶰˡʸ ᵒᶰᵉ ᵖᵃᵍᵉ ××× I really like the cutout pages in my last Journal and I wanted one in my new #scribblesthatmatter. I made this packlist for our vacation in croatia in August. I LOVE croatia. We've been there a lot of times and it's still beautiful and the people are so nice! ♡ × × × × × ×#bulletjournal#bujo#bujojunkies#bulletjournalcommunity#planner#showmeyourplanner#bulletjournaling#scribblesthatmatter#germanbujojunkies#bulletjournalcollection#theartofbujo#bulletjournalgermany#bulletjournalinspiration#planneraddict#inspiration#bujolayout#stationery#elasbulletjournal#notebook#notes#bulletjournalcatalog
What do you think is the most difficult class subject? • Y’all physics and biochemistry are going to be the death of me! I’m so bad at algebra for some reason and the concepts never make sense to me 🙃 if anyone knows any physics or biochem tips, please let me know!! • Spread layout inspired by @coldbujo!
🇺🇸 I'm finally finished watching season 2 of "Stranger Things" and I had to make a weekly spread to celebrate this great show!! What show are you watching at the moment? 🇫🇷 Je viens de finir la saison 2 de "Stranger Things", alors voici mon nouveau weekly sur le thème de cette super série ! Et vous, quelle série regardez vous en ce moment ? #bulletjournal #BUJOinspire #bulletjournallove #bujo #bujobeauty #bujoinspiration #bujoaddict #bujojunkie #bujocommunity #plan #planner #plannercommunity #showmeyourplanner #leuchtturm1917 #bulletjournalweeklylog #littlefoxfeature @bulletjournalers #strangerthings #showmeyourbulletjournal #wearebujo #bulletjournalss #notebooktherapy
I'm alive, I swear. Thank you to everyone who has stuck with me through my unannounced hiatus. Honestly, junior year has been kicking my butt and I've been drowning in work. I haven't had the time to take and edit pictures but I'm procrastinating a little bit rn lol so hopefully updates will be rolling in! This from the beginning of September when the semester started . . . . . . . . . #bulletjournal #bujo #journaling #bujoweeklyspread #aesthetic
water those!?!? . . . . . #bullletjournal #bulletjournaling #planner #study #studygram #bujo #studyspo #studyinspo #studyblr #visualsoflife #art #doodles #bujospread #bujojunkies #bujoaddict #planner #bujolove #bujoideasrepost #bulletjournalss #bulletjournalideas #bulletjournaling #bulletjournalcatalog #bujoideas #discoverbulletjournal #bujonewbie #bujogram #bulletjournalcommunity #bujoinspo
Packing before children: throwing a bikini and passport in a bag and heading out! 💃 Packing with a 2yo: an entire organised list, plan, back up plan and an itinerary that covers nap time allocations and Toy lists 😂🙈 any Mums out there with travel tips ... hit me!!✌️💜 . . . #holidayplanning #packinglist #bujojunkies #bujo #bulletjournal #bulletjournalcommunity #bulletjournaljunkies #bujolove #bulletjournalling #ukplanner #bujoinspire #plannermum #showmeyourplanner #scribblesthatmatter #doodle #doodles
A complete view of my calendar after the pen, I love having this grid format calendar, it allows me to have a better overview of the month, and I also write down the moon phases on it 😊 what kind of learner are you? I'm a visual learner 😉 . . Visão completa do meu calendário preenchido, amo ter esse formato de calendário porque consigo ter uma visão melhor do mês, diferente do calendário padrão do bujo 😊 tambem gosto de escrever as fases da lua nele! Que tipo de pessoa você é? Eu sou totalmente visual! 🤗 . . . #bujo #bujocommunity #bujoideas #bujoweeklyspread #bulletjournal #bulletjournaling #bujobrasil #bujobr #drawings #desenhos #doodles #bulletjournalbr #bujocollections #minimalistbujo #lifebyw #bujolover #bujobeauty #bujobeauties #bujoinspire #showmeyourplanner #bulletjournaljunkies #bulletjournallove #weeklyspreads #doodles #theartofbujo #thebujophase
October trackers ✨🌙 . . . #bulletjournal #bulletjournaling #bujo #inktober #moodtracker #habittracker #bujomonthly #bulletjournalmonthly #bujospread #buju2018 #bulletjournal2018 #bujoideas #bulletjournalideas #bujolove #bujoinspire #bujoinspiration #bujoinspo #bujolife #bulletjournallove #bulletjournaladdicts #planneraddict #bujocommunity #study #studygram #caligraphy #handlettering #handwriting #discoverbulletjournal #monthlyspread #bulletjournaljunkies
I am so excited to share my new weekly with all of you! 🎨 . I’ve been wanting to create this for so long. Each day represents one of my favorite artists - can you guess which day belongs to which artist? . Everything here was created with @fabercastellusa Pitt artist pens . . . . . . . . . . . . #bujo #bujospread #bujolove #doodles #illustration #bujoinspire #bujoaddict #bulletjournal #fabercastell #bulletjournaljunkies #pittartistpens #bulletjournaladdict #journal #journaling #journals #planneraddict #planning #plannergirl #plansthatblossom #leuchtturm1917 #tracking #bulletjournalweeklylog #bujoweekly #showmeyourplanner #bujobeauty #wearebujo #bulletjournalss #weekly #weeklyspread
So many places I want to go to but so little time! >.< I want to vacation in Japan again most (more stationery!!) 🇯🇵 Where do you want to vacation the most? ✈️ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ If you do travel and need a good carry on bag, @gastonluga backpacks are perfect. They are very spacious, and you can carry all your important travel essentials. The backpacks are designed to keep your important items, such as your passport or cash, safe! If you purchase one now, you’ll get a FREE colored address tag (worth $29 USD). ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Make sure to use "studysusan" @gastonluga for get 15% off your purchase along with FREE international express shipping *not affiliate code* ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #GastonLuga #GLwashere #anywherewithGL #GastonLugaUS #ad #sponsored #studygram #studymotivation #studyinspiration #studyblr #studyblogger #studyblog #studynotes #studywithme #study #studying #bulletjournal #bujo #bujoinspiration #planner #calligraphy #handwriting #handlettering #stationery #travels