12 Bright Sweaters to Add a Colorful Kick to Your Winter Wardrobe

Nine out of 10 times when we wake up during winter, our first instinct is to reach for a sweater—preferably one that’s soft, warm, and flattering. If we must drag our tired bones out from under the covers and into the cold air to commute and go about our busy days, we’d at least like to feel like we’re still sort of wearing pajamas while we’re doing it.

But even the most well-curated, high-design sweater collection can end up feeling a bit snoozy once you’ve gone through the rotation a few times. And if you’re anything like us, at least 75 percent of sweaters you own are neutral-hued ones, the better to go with everything else you own—and for no one to notice you’ve repeated it twice in the same week. (What?!) An easy solution to cleanse your palate—er, palette?—is to pick up a super-bright, eye-popping pullover or turtleneck.

On days when it’s gray, sleeting, or your morning latte isn’t doing the trick to make you want to face the day, sunny yellows, bold pinks, and hot reds will pick up the slack. So go on and click through the gallery ahead to get inspired to find your very own new favorite neon knit.