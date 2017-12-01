StyleCaster
12 Bright Sweaters to Add a Colorful Kick to Your Winter Wardrobe

Kristen Bousquet
by
Nine out of 10 times when we wake up during winter, our first instinct is to reach for a sweater—preferably one that’s soft, warm, and flattering. If we must drag our tired bones out from under the covers and into the cold air to commute and go about our busy days, we’d at least like to feel like we’re still sort of wearing pajamas while we’re doing it.

But even the most well-curated, high-design sweater collection can end up feeling a bit snoozy once you’ve gone through the rotation a few times. And if you’re anything like us, at least 75 percent of sweaters you own are neutral-hued ones, the better to go with everything else you own—and for no one to notice you’ve repeated it twice in the same week. (What?!) An easy solution to cleanse your palate—er, palette?—is to pick up a super-bright, eye-popping pullover or turtleneck.

On days when it’s gray, sleeting, or your morning latte isn’t doing the trick to make you want to face the day, sunny yellows, bold pinks, and hot reds will pick up the slack. So go on and click through the gallery ahead to get inspired to find your very own new favorite neon knit.

Bright Sweaters: Color Me Courtney

Color Me Courtney

Bright Sweaters: Free People Swim Too Deep pullover

Free People Swim Too Deep pullover, $128 at Free People

Bright Sweaters: kbousq

kbousq

Bright Sweaters: Park City rusty rose cowl neck knit sweater

Park City rusty rose cowl neck knit sweater, $54 at Lulus

Bright Sweaters: Julia's Blog

Julia's Blog

Bright Sweaters: Entourage Clothing Stay True Top

Entourage Clothing Stay True Top, $42 at Entourage Clothing

Bright Sweaters: Shall We Sasa

Shall We Sasa

Bright Sweaters:Get On With It knit ruffle sweater

Get On With It knit ruffle sweater, $40 at Nasty Gal

Bright Sweaters: Sweet Blondie's Closet

Sweet Blondie's Closet

Bright Sweaters: Velvet Sky pullover

Velvet Sky pullover, $108 at Free People

Bright Sweaters: Couturezilla

Couturezilla

Bright Sweaters: Earned Knit relaxed sweater

Earned Knit relaxed sweater, $60 at Nasty Gal

Bright Sweaters: Pretty Slick Chick

Pretty Slick Chick

Bright Sweaters: Pom Pom knit sweater in Confett

Pom Pom knit sweater in Confetti, $55 at Modcloth

Bright Sweaters: MXAGNES

MXAGNES

Bright Sweaters: Old Navy classic cable-knit sweater for women

Old Navy classic cable-knit sweater for women, $35 at Old Navy

Bright Sweaters: Marshmallow

Marshmallow

Bright Sweaters: TOBI In Between rib sweater

TOBI In Between rib sweater, $78 at TOBI

Bright Sweaters: Hello Shopping

Hello Shopping

Bright Sweaters: 27 Miles Malibu Cashmere Royce sweater

27 Miles Malibu Cashmere Royce sweater, $242 at Planet Blue

Bright Sweaters: Kolorowa Dusza

Kolorowa Dusza

Bright Sweaters: Genuine People oversized mohair blend sweater

Genuine People oversized mohair blend sweater, $220 at Genuine People

Bright Sweaters: Sweet Blondie's Closet

Sweet Blondie's Closet

Bright Sweaters: Express cable knit chenille boat neck balloon sleeve sweater

Express cable knit chenille boat neck balloon sleeve sweater, $80 at Express

