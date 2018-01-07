StyleCaster
15 Breakfast Recipes That Will Make You Want to Skip Brunch

I have a love-hate relationship with brunch. On certain weekends, there’s nothing I’d rather do than settle into a booth at a scene-y Brooklyn restaurant and be served a likely overpriced, nap-inducing plate of deliciousness—and possibly a Bloody Mary.

Other Saturdays and Sundays, though—especially when it’s beautiful outside—I don’t really want to be stuck at a table for hours on end. There’s something claustrophobic about it. And yet a quick bagel and coffee doesn’t always satisfy the urge to eat something thoughtfully prepared on the only two days of the week when I can actually linger over breakfast.

Solution: These 15 incredible breakfast recipes that you can whip up from the comfort of your home. Some are super-indulgent (pancakes!); others are healthier (yogurt with toppings), but they’ll all make it easy to pass up a pricey restaurant brunch.

A version of this article originally appeared in August 2016.

Mexican Hash Brown Stack

A Beautiful Plate

Lemon Chia Whole Wheat Pancakes

A Beautiful Plate

Roasted Blueberry Oatmeal

Primavera Kitchen

Zucchini Cheddar Scones

Baker by Nature

Berry Cottage Cheese Pancakes

Creme de la Crumb

Avocado Toast with Asparagus and Strawberries

The Floating Kitchen

Greek Yogurt Waffles

Creme de la Crumb

Breakfast Sandwich with prosciutto and sun-dried tomatoes

How Sweet It Is

Maple-Sweetened Banana Muffins

Cookie and Kate

Burrata Breakfast Pizza

How Sweet It Is

Choco-Berry Oatmeal

Creme de la Crumb

Breakfast Fried Brown Rice

How Sweet It Is

Grapefruit with Yogurt and Black Pepper

For the Love of the South

Butternut Squash Frittata

Cookie and Kate

Blueberry Breakfast Cookies

How Sweet It Is

Croque Monsieur Crostini

How Sweet It Is

Photo: How Sweet It Is

