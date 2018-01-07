15 Breakfast Recipes That Will Make You Want to Skip Brunch

I have a love-hate relationship with brunch. On certain weekends, there’s nothing I’d rather do than settle into a booth at a scene-y Brooklyn restaurant and be served a likely overpriced, nap-inducing plate of deliciousness—and possibly a Bloody Mary.

Other Saturdays and Sundays, though—especially when it’s beautiful outside—I don’t really want to be stuck at a table for hours on end. There’s something claustrophobic about it. And yet a quick bagel and coffee doesn’t always satisfy the urge to eat something thoughtfully prepared on the only two days of the week when I can actually linger over breakfast.

Solution: These 15 incredible breakfast recipes that you can whip up from the comfort of your home. Some are super-indulgent (pancakes!); others are healthier (yogurt with toppings), but they’ll all make it easy to pass up a pricey restaurant brunch.

A version of this article originally appeared in August 2016.