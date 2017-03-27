The 30 Best Pairs of Celebrity Boobs

When it comes to celebrity boobs, we’re not afraid to say that we’re obsessed. Thankfully, there are enough celebs out there who aren’t afraid to share their gifts with the world.
MORE: The Week in Naked Celebrity Instagrams: J.Lo’s Boobs, Bella Hadid’s Bedroom Eyes
From the visibly enhanced to the au naturale, these are 30 pairs of the best boobs out there.
1. Kim Kardashian
We’ve seen Kardashian’s boobs so many times, we barely flinch anymore—but we still love ’em.
2. Christina Hendricks
It’s hard not to envy the “Man Men” star’s ample assets.
3. Gigi Hadid
The model’s boobs seem as natural as her beauty.
4. Sofia Vergara
Vergara loves showing her boobs almost as much as she loves talking about them.
5. Charlotte McKinney
She might have only had 15 minutes of fame, but her boobs live on.
6. Nicki Minaj
Shows her boobs almost as often as she releases new songs.
7. Emily Ratajkowski
There’s a reason why folks are still Googling “Blurred Lines: Uncut.”
8. Rihanna
Doesn’t even need a bra. Or a dress lining.
9. Selena Gomez
Eat your heart out, Justin Bieber.
10. Katy Perry
Green dress, good boobs.
11. Kate Upton
Curves for days.
12. Beyoncé
Queen … boob?
13. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Even her side-boob is chic.
14. Jourdan Dunn
Who says supermodels have no boobs?
15. Kylie Jenner
They may not be natural, but they’re all over social media.
16. Lady Gaga
She doesn’t show ’em off enough!
17. Salma Hayek
Defying gravity.
18. Kendall Jenner
Not as brazen as her sisters when it comes to showing off her assets, but great boobs nonetheless.
19. Rita Ora
Well, hello there.
20. Christina Milian
Turned up.
21. Cara Delevingne
She doesn’t flaunt them nearly enough.
22. Demi Lovato
We know why there are so many Lovatics.
23. Mariah Carey
The OG boob-shower.
24. Victoria Beckham
She’s gone smaller over the years, but she still has it going on.
25. Chrissy Teigen
John Legend is one lucky guy.
26. Georgia Kousoulou
It’s not hard to understand why this reality star is big in Britain.
27. Amber Rose
Not ashamed to show those boobs.
28. Jennifer Metcalfe
Another winning Brit.
29. Ellie Goulding
The singer showed off new hair—and serious cleavage.
30. Draya Michele
This Basketball Wives star knows how to make an entrance.
MORE: NSFW: Bella Hadid Went Out Last Night in Paris with Her Breasts Fully Out
Originally published October 2015. Updated March 2017.