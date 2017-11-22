StyleCaster
Share

60 Gorgeous Bohemian-Chic Winter Outfits to Copy This Season

What's hot
StyleCaster

60 Gorgeous Bohemian-Chic Winter Outfits to Copy This Season

by
4 Shares
STYLECASTER | Winter Outfit Ideas | Bohemian Style Guide
60 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty Images

Festival season is just around the corner, and we’re already feeling Coachella vibes this winter with the huge retro presence in the fashion market right now. We’re seeing 70s prints, kick flare pants, overalls (lot and lots of overalls) and peasant dresses and blouses. There’s something so chic and romantic about pairing a flowy printed maxi dress with some statement jewelry and a killer bootie. The best part about these pieces—other than how unbelievably pretty they are—is how easily you can wear them from the office to date night and any winter adventure in between.

MORE: The 12 Winter Trends We’re Most Excited to Wear

We searched high and low to bring you 60 of the best boho looks to copy this winter. If you’re looking for a new winter coat, you’ll be thrilled to discover a to-die-for wrap patchwork coat. Looking for a new dress to add to your rotation? We found at least a couple dozen to help you narrow down your favorite styles.

Check out the following looks and shoppable pieces for the ultimate boho girl wardrobe.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 60
STYLECASTER | 60 Boho Winter Outfits
The Handkerchief Dress
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 60 Boho Winter Outfits
Three's a (Stylish) Crowd
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 60 Boho Winter Outfits
Cuffing Season
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 60 Boho Winter Outfits
The Nomad Coat

Destination Unknown Coat, $600; at Free People

STYLECASTER | 60 Boho Winter Outfits
Feathers on Top
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 60 Boho Winter Outfits
Boho City Chic
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 60 Boho Winter Outfits
The Embroidered Kimono
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 60 Boho Winter Outfits
Jumpin' for Jumpsuits

Jumpsuit, $168; at Madewell

STYLECASTER | 60 Boho Winter Outfits
The Tiered Skirt
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 60 Boho Winter Outfits
Denim Damsel
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 60 Boho Winter Outfits
Wrapped Up

Kimono, $69.90; at Zara

STYLECASTER | 60 Boho Winter Outfits
Paisley Please
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 60 Boho Winter Outfits
The Layered Effect
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 60 Boho Winter Outfits
The Boho Swing Dress

Dress, $48 (was $73); at ASOS

STYLECASTER | 60 Boho Winter Outfits
Sweet Silk
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 60 Boho Winter Outfits
Team Cuddle
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 60 Boho Winter Outfits
Rusted

Fedora, $66; at San Diego Hat Company

STYLECASTER | 60 Boho Winter Outfits
Two-Tone Overalls
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 60 Boho Winter Outfits
All Patched Up

Jumpsuit, $69.95 (was $148); at Free People

STYLECASTER | 60 Boho Winter Outfits
Matching Sets
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 60 Boho Winter Outfits
The Embroidered Skirt

Skirt, $78; at Forever 21

STYLECASTER | 60 Boho Winter Outfits
The Ultimate Maxi
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 60 Boho Winter Outfits
The Mink Clog

Clog, $315; at Mou Boots

STYLECASTER | 60 Boho Winter Outfits
The Matching Hat
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 60 Boho Winter Outfits
Maximalist Maxi

Etro Dress, $2,484 (was $4,140); Farfetch

STYLECASTER | 60 Boho Winter Outfits
Power Pants
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 60 Boho Winter Outfits
Killer Kick Flares

Pants, $49; at Urban Outfitters 

STYLECASTER | 60 Boho Winter Outfits
Dotted
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 60 Boho Winter Outfits
The Oversized Culotte

Overalls, $200; at Second Skin Overalls

STYLECASTER | 60 Boho Winter Outfits
Pom Pom Party
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 60 Boho Winter Outfits
Frill Frills

Blouse, $151; at ASOS

STYLECASTER | 60 Boho Winter Outfits
The Rainbow Jacket
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 60 Boho Winter Outfits
Striped

Pants, $72; at Valfre

STYLECASTER | 60 Boho Winter Outfits
Name the Neutral
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 60 Boho Winter Outfits
The Classic Hat

The Sierra, $109; at Lack of Color

STYLECASTER | 60 Boho Winter Outfits
Pattern Mix
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 60 Boho Winter Outfits
Mini Print Dress

Anna Sui dress, $475; at Anthropologie

STYLECASTER | 60 Boho Winter Outfits
Fierce Fuschia
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 60 Boho Winter Outfits
Laced Up

Addy dress, $66; at Tobi

STYLECASTER | 60 Boho Winter Outfits
Tonal Time
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 60 Boho Winter Outfits
The Kimono Dress
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 60 Boho Winter Outfits
The Boho Necklace

Necklace, $18 (was $22); at Lulu's

STYLECASTER | 60 Boho Winter Outfits
The Classic Shirtdress
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 60 Boho Winter Outfits
Victorian Details
STYLECASTER | 60 Boho Winter Outfits
Tied with a Tassel

Janella dress, $250; at Revolve

STYLECASTER | 60 Boho Winter Outfits
Butterfly Beauty
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 60 Boho Winter Outfits
The Maxi Romper

Romper, $64.90; Torrid

STYLECASTER | 60 Boho Winter Outfits
Romantic Silhouettes
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 60 Boho Winter Outfits
Fearless Fringe
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 60 Boho Winter Outfits
A Touch of Gold
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 60 Boho Winter Outfits
The Street Robe
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 60 Boho Winter Outfits
Miss Daisy
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 60 Boho Winter Outfits
Fringe Booties

See by Chloé boots, $395; at Net-a-Porter

STYLECASTER | 60 Boho Winter Outfits
The Statement Fur
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 60 Boho Winter Outfits
Floral Naked Maxi

Beatrice Maxi, $410; at For Love & Lemons

STYLECASTER | 60 Boho Winter Outfits
The Daytime Slip
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 60 Boho Winter Outfits
The Retro Coat
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 60 Boho Winter Outfits
The Kimono Dress
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 60 Boho Winter Outfits
The Peasant Dress
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 60 Boho Winter Outfits
Bold Graphics
Photo: Getty Images

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Need a Trench Coat? We're Obsessed with These 25

Need a Trench Coat? We're Obsessed with These 25
  • STYLECASTER | 60 Boho Winter Outfits
  • STYLECASTER | 60 Boho Winter Outfits
  • STYLECASTER | 60 Boho Winter Outfits
  • STYLECASTER | 60 Boho Winter Outfits
  • STYLECASTER | 60 Boho Winter Outfits
  • STYLECASTER | 60 Boho Winter Outfits
  • STYLECASTER | 60 Boho Winter Outfits
  • STYLECASTER | 60 Boho Winter Outfits
  • STYLECASTER | 60 Boho Winter Outfits
  • STYLECASTER | 60 Boho Winter Outfits
  • STYLECASTER | 60 Boho Winter Outfits
  • STYLECASTER | 60 Boho Winter Outfits
  • STYLECASTER | 60 Boho Winter Outfits
  • STYLECASTER | 60 Boho Winter Outfits
  • STYLECASTER | 60 Boho Winter Outfits
  • STYLECASTER | 60 Boho Winter Outfits
  • STYLECASTER | 60 Boho Winter Outfits
  • STYLECASTER | 60 Boho Winter Outfits
  • STYLECASTER | 60 Boho Winter Outfits
  • STYLECASTER | 60 Boho Winter Outfits
  • STYLECASTER | 60 Boho Winter Outfits
  • STYLECASTER | 60 Boho Winter Outfits
  • STYLECASTER | 60 Boho Winter Outfits
  • STYLECASTER | 60 Boho Winter Outfits
  • STYLECASTER | 60 Boho Winter Outfits
  • STYLECASTER | 60 Boho Winter Outfits
  • STYLECASTER | 60 Boho Winter Outfits
  • STYLECASTER | 60 Boho Winter Outfits
  • STYLECASTER | 60 Boho Winter Outfits
  • STYLECASTER | 60 Boho Winter Outfits
  • STYLECASTER | 60 Boho Winter Outfits
  • STYLECASTER | 60 Boho Winter Outfits
  • STYLECASTER | 60 Boho Winter Outfits
  • STYLECASTER | 60 Boho Winter Outfits
  • STYLECASTER | 60 Boho Winter Outfits
  • STYLECASTER | 60 Boho Winter Outfits
  • STYLECASTER | 60 Boho Winter Outfits
  • STYLECASTER | 60 Boho Winter Outfits
  • STYLECASTER | 60 Boho Winter Outfits
  • STYLECASTER | 60 Boho Winter Outfits
  • STYLECASTER | 60 Boho Winter Outfits
  • STYLECASTER | 60 Boho Winter Outfits
  • STYLECASTER | 60 Boho Winter Outfits
  • STYLECASTER | 60 Boho Winter Outfits
  • STYLECASTER | 60 Boho Winter Outfits
  • STYLECASTER | 60 Boho Winter Outfits
  • STYLECASTER | 60 Boho Winter Outfits
  • STYLECASTER | 60 Boho Winter Outfits
  • STYLECASTER | 60 Boho Winter Outfits
  • STYLECASTER | 60 Boho Winter Outfits
  • STYLECASTER | 60 Boho Winter Outfits
  • STYLECASTER | 60 Boho Winter Outfits
  • STYLECASTER | 60 Boho Winter Outfits
  • STYLECASTER | 60 Boho Winter Outfits
  • STYLECASTER | 60 Boho Winter Outfits
  • STYLECASTER | 60 Boho Winter Outfits
  • STYLECASTER | 60 Boho Winter Outfits
  • STYLECASTER | 60 Boho Winter Outfits
  • STYLECASTER | 60 Boho Winter Outfits
  • STYLECASTER | 60 Boho Winter Outfits

Promoted Stories

share