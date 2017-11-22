60 Gorgeous Bohemian-Chic Winter Outfits to Copy This Season

Festival season is just around the corner, and we’re already feeling Coachella vibes this winter with the huge retro presence in the fashion market right now. We’re seeing 70s prints, kick flare pants, overalls (lot and lots of overalls) and peasant dresses and blouses. There’s something so chic and romantic about pairing a flowy printed maxi dress with some statement jewelry and a killer bootie. The best part about these pieces—other than how unbelievably pretty they are—is how easily you can wear them from the office to date night and any winter adventure in between.
We searched high and low to bring you 60 of the best boho looks to copy this winter. If you’re looking for a new winter coat, you’ll be thrilled to discover a to-die-for wrap patchwork coat. Looking for a new dress to add to your rotation? We found at least a couple dozen to help you narrow down your favorite styles.
Check out the following looks and shoppable pieces for the ultimate boho girl wardrobe.
The Handkerchief Dress
Three's a (Stylish) Crowd
Cuffing Season
Feathers on Top
Boho City Chic
The Embroidered Kimono
The Tiered Skirt
Denim Damsel
Paisley Please
The Layered Effect
The Boho Swing Dress
Dress, $48 (was $73); at ASOS
Sweet Silk
Team Cuddle
Two-Tone Overalls
Matching Sets
The Ultimate Maxi
The Matching Hat
Maximalist Maxi
Etro Dress, $2,484 (was $4,140); Farfetch
Power Pants
Dotted
Pom Pom Party
The Rainbow Jacket
Name the Neutral
Pattern Mix
Fierce Fuschia
Tonal Time
The Kimono Dress
The Boho Necklace
Necklace, $18 (was $22); at Lulu's
The Classic Shirtdress
Butterfly Beauty
Romantic Silhouettes
Fearless Fringe
A Touch of Gold
The Street Robe
Miss Daisy
The Statement Fur
The Daytime Slip
The Retro Coat
The Kimono Dress
The Peasant Dress
Bold Graphics
