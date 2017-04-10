StyleCaster
The 15 Best Bodysuits We’ll Be Living in this Summer

The 15 Best Bodysuits We’ll Be Living in this Summer

by
Bodysuits for Summer
Photo: Courtesy of Aritzia

It’s official: After a couple of seasons of weaving their way in and our of style, bodysuits are decidedly a thing—and we’re into it. Sure, they’re basically glorified adult onesies, and sure, they make going to the bathroom pretty annoying, but that’s certainly no less annoying than re-tucking in your shirt every time you want to stand up. And, let’s be real, not only to bodysuits look chic as hell, but they shave precious minutes off your morning routine with the whole no-tucking thing.

While we love to wear ours with a pair of structured, high-waisted pants, they’re also acceptable layered under sheer shirts, or as a way to dig yourself out of the jeans-and-tee rut. To get you started, we culled 15 iterations of the soon-to-be summer trend, including a rubbed button-down version, a style that looks more like a fancy shirt than a bodysuit, and one with a subtle neckline ruffle. The best bodysuits to shop, ahead.

1 of 15

Farrow Ruffle Bodysuit, $42; at Need Supply Co.

Photo: Need Supply Co.

GBTSO The Button-Front Bodysuit, $158; at The Dreslyn

Photo: The Dreslyn

Reformation Aerin Bodysuit, $168; at Reformation

Photo: Reformation

Zara Striped Bodysuit With Front Knot, $49.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara

Michael Kors Ribbed Stretch-Merino Wool-Blend Bodysuit, $595; at Net-a-Porter

Photo: Net-a-Porter

Noisy May Striped Body, $23; at ASOS

Photo: ASOS

Alix Baxter Bodysuit, $220; at Net-a-Porter

Photo: Net-a-Porter

Wolford Berlin Jersey Bodysuit, $137; at Selfridges

Photo: Selfridges

Tna Glencoe Bodysuit, $35; at Aritzia

Photo: Aritzia

Protagonist Cross-Back Bodysuit, $240; at Forward

Photo: Forward

Year of Ours Ribbed Bodysuit, $68; at Year of Ours

Photo: Year of Ours

Rachel Comey Crochet Barra Bodysuit, $325; at La Garconne

Photo: La Garconne

Stephanie Rad Blouse Bodysuit, $410; at Stephanie Rad

Photo: Stephanie Rad

Wilfred Free Cai Bodysuit, $50; at Aritzia

Photo: Aritzia

The Nude Label Basic Bodysuit, $55; at Need Supply Co.

Photo: Need Supply Co.

