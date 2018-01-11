20 Perfect Fashion Combos That Will Never Go Out of Style

We all have a few dynamic duos in our closet that we rely on in a pinch (or on an uninspired day). Whether it’s a pair of heels you always wear with a certain dress, or pair of earrings that compliment your favorite sweater perfectly, those perfect pairings can be total lifesavers. But what about the fashion and beauty combos that will never go out of style—colors, patterns, and layering partners that go together like black and white?
Do you have a shade of red lipstick that adds extra oomph to your little red dress, or a metallic eye shadow that’s out of this world when paired with a little sequin number? We feel you, and we agree. It’s time to add a few new duos to your wardrobe and beauty routine.
We love the idea of taking a monochromatic outfit to the next level by making your eye shadow and lipstick match (or clash!) in just the right way. Or going back to the classics of denim-on-denim (because Canadian tuxes will always be on point), or mixing prints with panache.
Ahead, check out 20 of our favorite perfect style pairs that you’ll never mind playing third wheel to.
Florals + Dots
We've said it before, and we'll say it again—florals are the perfect foundation for print mixing. they can act as a neutral, so they work great with bolder prints like polka dots and stripes.
Photo:
Getty Images
Bold Hues + No Makeup
If you're going to go bold with color, keep your makeup neutral. Add some statement earrings, a pair of shades and call it a day.
Photo:
Getty Images
Blue + Gold
We love the idea of a blue or denim ensemble with golden yellow eyeshadow. It will create a warm golden glow, and top off your look with a funky hair style like a faux hawk.
Photo:
Getty Images
Denim + Denim
Forever a classic, we love denim on denim. It will never go out of style and you can easily dress up the look with heels and bold lipstick, or keep it casual with rosy cheeks and sneakers.
Photo:
Getty Images
Jewel-Toned Clothes + Jewel-Toned Lips
Hello jewel tones! Mix and match ruby lipstick with an emerald dress, or play with any other jewel tones for a rich beauty combo.
Photo:
Getty Images
Bold Hair Accessory + Statement Earrings
Play up your facial features by matching hair accessories with large statement earrings.
Photo:
Getty Images
Red + Blue
Go head to toe in these primary colors. Mix and match your outfit, add colorful accessories and don't forget the matching lip!
Photo:
Getty Images
One Long Layer + Another Long Layer
Switch up your routine and opt for oversized all over. Pair a midi skirt with a long blazer for an instantly chic post-work cocktail look.
Photo:
Getty Images
Black Accents + Black Beauty
Focus on the details instead of the main statement. For instance, if the dress has black details, match your makeup accents as well. Take the plunge for a black lipstick or dark smoky eye.
Photo:
Getty Images
Neutrals + Metallics
The metallic pops throughout a LBD is one of our favorite nighttime pairs. And to make the outfit next level, add a metallic earring and lip.
Photo:
Getty Images
Red + Red
Whoever said redheads can't wear red, was seriously disturbed. Can we take a moment to appreciate how stunning Jessica Chastain looks with her red hair, red lips and red dress? Triple Threat.
Photo:
Getty Images
One Color + a Different Shade of That Color
Pick a color family and stick with it. Start with your boldest color as your outfit statement, like a coat, and then add different shades with your accessories, lipstick, blush and eyeshadow.
Photo:
Getty Images
Neutral Clothes with a Pop
Not a color gal? No worries, this combo is for you! Brighten up your neutral outfit with a couple pops of color, such as a dark blue shadow and cherry red lip.
Photo:
Getty Images
Simple Outfit + Maximalist Accessories
Stack up the accessories: Printed crossbody, statement earrings, oversized sunnies and a hat. All hail the accessory queen.
Photo:
Getty Images
Statement Hair Accessory + Statement Outfit Embellishment
Add a matching bow, wrap, headband or scarf to elevate your look and give it classic Hollywood star vibe.
Photo:
Getty Images
Metallic Makeup + Metallic Outfit
Why keep your metallic shine to just your dress? Add some sparkly eyeshadow and a glossy lip.
Photo:
Getty Images
Bold Hair Color + Same-Hued Outfit
We already raved about redheads wearing red dresses, but what about taking it a step further? Match your hair to your favorite printed dress for a little color fiesta.
Photo:
Getty Images
Blush Top + Blush Cheeks and Eyes
We have a major crush on blush and we love pairing a pink dress with blush makeup tones.
Photo:
Getty Images
Metallic Jewelry + Shimmery Shadow
Let your jewelry take center stage and match your makeup accordingly. We've never loved a metallic pair more.
Photo:
Getty Images
Primary Color + Another Primary Color
It's a color party and you're all invited. Mix, match and layer up on color. One color is just simply not enough.
Photo:
Getty Images