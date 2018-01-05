StyleCaster
40 Animal Print Pieces and Styling Ideas We're Coveting Now

40 Animal Print Pieces and Styling Ideas We’re Coveting Now

by
Photo: Getty Images

We’ve never met a leopard print we didn’t like. It’s basically a neutral because it matches every other print and color, but the bottom line is that it’s seriously fierce. The same goes for all other animal prints. Snakeskin-print pants? Um, yes. Zebra-print mules? Tell me where to buy them. From elevated business suits and statement coats to must-have accessories, the animal print options now on the market are chicer than ever.

You can start simple by keeping your outfit straightforward or monochromatic and adding a little pop with an animal print accessory. Or you can find a piece with animal print trim detailing on a coat or a dress, or mixed in with a couple various patterns. Another easy way to incorporate animal print into your look is by finding muted, abstract, or oversized prints—these don’t appear as intense at first and can be worn over and over again. If you’re feeling bold, add some neon to the mix, try on a full suit or matching set in the print, and mix and match with textures, patterns and colors.

There’s truly no set rule when it comes to this super-versatile print, so try something new, play around and experiment, and don’t be afraid to unleash your inner animal print queen. Ahead, peep some of our favorite ways to style animal prints, as well as shop the market’s hottest items.

Red Hot Snakeskin Pants
Photo: Getty Images
The Wrap Dress
Dress, $428; at Diane Von Furstenberg

Suited Up
Photo: Getty Images
Varsity Jacket
Jacket, $497.50 (was $995); at Coach

Trim Detailing
Photo: Getty Images
Tiger Ring
Ring, $620; at Gucci

Black & White
Photo: Getty Images
Wool Coat
Roberto Cavalli coat, $936 (was $2,340); at Stylebop

Zebra Takeover
Photo: Getty Images
Chiffon Dress
Dolce & Gabbana dress, $3,295; at Luisaviaroma

Primary Pop
Photo: Getty Images
Zebra Mules
Gianvito Rossi mules, $815; at Net-a-Porter

Cheetah Cropped Coat
Photo: Getty Images
Corduroy Coat
Prada coat, $4,674 (was $7,790); at Matches Fashion

Print Party
Photo: Getty Images
Ruffled Dress
Eliza J dress, $148; at Nordstrom

Retro Vibes
Photo: Getty Images
Small Satchel
Elizabeth and James bag, $272 (was $545); at Neiman Marcus

Mellow Yellow
Photo: Getty Images
Silk Snake-Print
Equipment dress, $155 (was $388); at The Outnet

Sweet Trench
Photo: Getty Images
Faux Snake-Print Trousers
Maison Margiela pants, $575 (was $1,150); at Farfetch

Oversized Prints
Photo: Getty Images
B&W Coat
Shrimps Coat, $657; at Farfetch

Perfect Pair
Photo: Getty Images
Pumped Up
Vince Camuto heels, $109.95; at Sole Society

Statement Star
Photo: Getty Images
The Leo Set
Shirt, $129 (was $258); at Zadig & Voltaire

Pants, $124 (was $248); at Zadig & Voltaire

Cheetah Pants
Photo: Getty Images
Joggers
Pants, $16.98; at Torrid

Muted Prints
Photo: Getty Images
Leopard Loafers
Shoes, $89.95; at Steve Madden

Tomboy Print
Photo: Getty Images
Cow City Chic
Jacket, $72; at ASOS

Skirt, $45; at ASOS

The Midi Skirt
Photo: Getty Images
Pleated Culottes
Pants, $14.90; at Forever 21

The Victory Vest
The Chic Scarf
Scarf, $29.99; at Ann Taylor

Classic Cheetah
Mini Bag
Purse, $265 (was $378); at Kate Spade

