The Best Accessories of New York Fashion Week

The Best Accessories of New York Fashion Week

The Best Accessories of New York Fashion Week
Photo: Getty

The keenest observers of Fashion Week look at show and see much more than clothes. Of course the clothes are the veritable stars of the week, but the accessories that punctuate them can be just as interesting, and are another indicator of what trends are set to continue or emerge in the weeks to come.

This season, we’ve spotted architectural arm cuffs at Proenza Schouler, chainlink pieces at Jeremy Scott and Alexander Wang, and spider motifs at Christian Siriano and Jill Stuart. Oh, and the hotly-debated 90s chocker? LANYU, Cushnie et Ochs, and others are keeping them in the style fray.

Direct your attention below for a look at the best accessories from the New York Fashion Week Fall 2017 season, and stay tuned for roundups of our favorite bags and shoes in the days to come.

Jeremy Scott
Jeremy Scott
Photo: ImaxTree
Jeremy Scott
Jeremy Scott
Jeremy Scott
Jeremy Scott
Photo: ImaxTree
Jeremy Scott
Jeremy Scott
Photo: ImaxTree
Hellessy
Hellessy
Photo: ImaxTree
Hellessy
Hellessy
Photo: ImaxTree
Adeam
Adeam
Photo: ImaxTree
Adeam
Adeam
Photo: ImaxTree
Area
Area
Photo: ImaxTree
Cushnie et Ochs
Cushnie et Ochs
Photo: ImaxTree
Alexander Wang
Alexander Wang
Photo: ImaxTree
Proenza Schouler
Proenza Schouler
Photo: Getty
Dion Lee
Dion Lee
Photo: ImaxTree
Erin Fetherston
Erin Fetherston
Photo: Imax Tree
Georgine
Georgine
Photo: ImaxTree
Georgine
Georgine
Photo: ImaxTree
Pamella Roland
Pamella Roland
Photo: ImaxTree
Jill Stuart
Jill Stuart
Photo: Imaxtree
LANYU
LANYU
Photo: ImaxTree
LANYU
LANYU
Photo: ImaxTree
Christina Siriano
Christina Siriano
Photo: ImaxTree
Oscar de la Renta
Oscar de la Renta
Photo: Getty
Oscar de la Renta
Oscar de la Renta
Photo: Getty
Tadashi Shoji
Tadashi Shoji
Photo: ImaxTree
Jenny Packham
Jenny Packham
Photo: Getty
Pamella Roland
Pamella Roland
Photo: ImaxTree
Jonathan Simkhai
Jonathan Simkhai
Photo: ImaxTree
Nichokas K
Nichokas K
Photo: ImaxTree
Tory Burch
Tory Burch
Photo: Getty
Tory Burch
Tory Burch
Photo: Getty

