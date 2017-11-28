Belts are Back—Here are 35 Fresh Ways to Style Them

Belts are back, and they’re better than ever. Remember the early 2000s, when all things belts were in, from oversized waist belts and belts outside the loops to colorful pleather, studs to spare, and often unflattering designs? We sure do, but we survived and are ready for the belt comeback.

This time around, belts are a chic finishing touch to a look (rather than an unwanted bulky addition) and are accentuating all the right curves. From matching blazer and belt combos, bejeweled skinny belts and retro chain belts, you’re bound to find your new belt bestie this year.

We love how people are styling belts over their peacoats and puffers, layering skinny belts with corsets, and mixing and matching colors and designs. Belts have gotten a serious fashion facelift this year and we gathered 35 chic, waist-worthy belts you’ll want to add to your closet this season.