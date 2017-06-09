Bella Thorne Defends Selena Gomez After Her Wardrobe Malfunction

Despite her, oftentimes, ~controversial~ behavior, Bella Thorne knows what’s right—especially when it comes to her friends. So, when the 19-year-old saw that her longtime pal—and fellow Disney Channel alum—Selena Gomez was getting slut-shamed left and right for a recent wardrobe malfunction, she knew she couldn’t keep quiet.

The situation occurred earlier this week when Gomez and unconfirmed (but practically confirmed) boyfriend, The Weeknd, braved the public for a rare romantic outing. Everything seemed fine, until the pair were bombarded by paparazzi as they were leaving the restaurant. That was when the “Bad Liar” singer, unfortunately, suffered a wardrobe malfunction—which was totally because of the paps and not Gomez’s fault at all.

As she was making her way to the car, Gomez—who went braless under a nearly sheer black dress—was caught in the crossfire of about a bajillion camera. As the cameras flashed against her already lightweight outfit, Gomez’s nipples and underwear came into full view—which was when people on the Internet became livid at the thought of the 24-year-old going anywhere without a bra.

There to back her up was Thorne, who slammed an anti-Selena Instagram for trying to bring down her Disney Channel sister by mocking her wardrobe malfunction.

“That’s not her fault that paps are shooting her on a date,” Thorne commented on the post. “It’s also not her fault that there’s a flash. It’s really not fair to say that.”

YAS, Bella! There’s nothing we love to see more than killer female friendships. Claps to Bella for shutting down the haters.