Bella Thorne Wore A Purple Bikini On A Date With Scott Disick

Got a minute? Here’s your mid-day roundup of all your need-to-know news in fashion, beauty, entertainment, and beyond.

Bella Thorne wore a purple bikini on a dinner date with Scott Disick—no really, she did. [Teen Vogue]

If you thought the mermaid trend was fading out, you were mistaken because Sarah Hyland just released mermaid jeans. [Cosmo]

People got its hands on the birth certificates of Beyonce and Jay Z’s twins and graciously shared with the rest of us. [Elle]

People are freaking TF out after Sephora changed their Beauty Insider reward program. [Bustle]

According to a BuzzFeed quiz, Kim Kardashian is apparently more like Chrissy Teigen than herself. [HuffPo]

Lena Dunham may or may not be joining the “American Horror Story” cast for season 7, and we can’t help but wonder who she’d play. [Marie Claire]

You *have* to see Troian Bellisario’s naturally curly hair. We’re seriously drooling over these pics. [Glamour]

Marie Claire made some serious strides by releasing their first every sustainability issue. [Fashionista]

“American Idol” is returning along with everyone’s favorite host. [People]

Emma Watson turned to the Internet to ask for help after losing her most prized possession. [Allure]

Serena Williams asked Twitter for pregnancy advice and they did not disappoint in the slightest. [Refinery29]

Snapchat’s latest update is actually pretty freaking awesome, and we can’t wait to use it. [Teen Vogue]