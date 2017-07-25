StyleCaster
Share

Bella Thorne Just Got a Tiny, New Tattoo on the Cutest Body Part

What's hot
StyleCaster

Bella Thorne Just Got a Tiny, New Tattoo on the Cutest Body Part

Jason Pham
by
2 Shares
Bella Thorne Just Got a Tiny, New Tattoo on the Cutest Body Part
Photo: Getty Images

Bella Thorne‘s not one to post an average bikini selfie. Last week, the 19-year-old wore a bright-purple bikini top on her date with Scott Disick, and this week, her skimpy bathing suit pics have another surprise in store: a new tattoo! Yup. The former Disney Channel star has inked her body again with a super-adorable tat in a super-adorable place.

The actress showed off her tiny, new tattoo yesterday on Instagram where she posed in a hot-red bikini (what else?) and tons of beaded jewelry. “ITS HOT AF OUTSIDE 🌞🔛” Thorne captioned the shot.

MORE: Bella Thorne Wore A Purple Bikini On A Date With Scott Disick

Along with spotting the “Famous in Love” star’s baby heart tattoo on her shoulder, we couldn’t help but notice another adorable ink smudge on her elbow. After further investigation and the magical power of zooming, we came to the conclusion that Thorne got a super-cool maple leaf tattoo on her elbow. The new ink would bring Thorne’s known-tattoo count up to nine. Among her tats are cat whiskers on her fingers, the words “wild” and “kitty” on her ankles, a baby heart on her palm, and a “93” on her forearm.

20225462 499525780439856 7842306757157191680 n Bella Thorne Just Got a Tiny, New Tattoo on the Cutest Body Part

Credit: Instagram | @bellathorne

20226124 116366712338740 630000122398244864 n Bella Thorne Just Got a Tiny, New Tattoo on the Cutest Body Part

Credit: Instagram | @bellathorne

MORE: Does Bella Thorne Smoke? This Marlboro T-Shirt Says Maybe

Now, we weren’t born yesterday. We’re aware of the magic of temporary tattoos, which Thorne has a history of being a fan of. But after some sleuthing of past elbow-showing pictures, we’ve come to the conclusion that Thorne’s tiny, new leaf tattoo is the real deal. Case closed.

18512673 525640604492660 6579941926705823744 n Bella Thorne Just Got a Tiny, New Tattoo on the Cutest Body Part

Credit: Instagram | @bellathorne

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share