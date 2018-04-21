Every (Almost) Naked Picture Bella Thorne Has Ever Posted on Instagram

Bella Thorne has come a long way from her Disney Channel days. Once known as the squeaky-clean redhead on Disney’s “Shake It Up,” Thorne has grown up and so has her Instagram. These days, you can find the 20-year-old showing off her acne, smoking unidentified substances with her friends, and posting plenty of naked and nearly naked thirst traps.
In a mini-documentary for Vogue, Thorne has admitted herself that nude photos are the bread and butter of her Instagram and what has given her the cache and popularity to demand $65,000 per sponsored Instagram post. “Oh. This is what they like. This is what you want to see? OK,” Thorne recalled after hitting a million likes on a picture of her wearing a body-conscious dress. Thorne has also been open and honest about her insecurities and how posing nude has helped her embrace them. See every naked picture Thorne has posted on Instagram ahead.
I specifically asked for no re touching on this photo, and lemme tell you I have insecurities, about pretty much everything. That's natural & that's human. You might look at this photo and think oh shush bella, but just know everytime someone looks in the mirror they simply don't see what everyone else sees. Know that it's completely normal to feel insecure and it's accepted. honestly I wish everyone talked more about their insecurities so more people in the world could know they aren't alone. That it's ok. As a public persona you know naturally that everytime you shoot with a magazine there is always small retouching. Cuz yeah if they show my acne scars or a wrinkle in my forehead or my teeth aren't perfectly white, people will look at the photo and say no she's not perfect and usually most people don't want the public trashing and I get it, But fuck it I'm here to tell you that's right I'm not FUCKING PERFECT. IM A HUMAN BEING AND IM REAL. So hip hop your asses over the fence and GET OVER IT. @gqmexico #bellathorneGQ