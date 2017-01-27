StyleCaster
Share

The Week in Naked Celebrity Instagrams: Bella Thorne Topless, Kylie Jenner’s Ass

What's hot
StyleCaster

The Week in Naked Celebrity Instagrams: Bella Thorne Topless, Kylie Jenner’s Ass

by
5 Shares
The Week in Naked Celebrity Instagrams: Bella Thorne Topless, Kylie Jenner’s Ass
16 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty

Every week, we scroll through Instagram and see a lot of celebs taking it all off. Trust us: This happens every day. Multiple time a day. Celebs know that sex sells, and many of them aren’t shy to really go for it on Insta. By this point, we are intimately aware of what many stars look like almost naked—or, in the case of Kim Kardashian, totally naked—and this week was no exception to the celebs-like-to-take-it-all-off-on-IG rule.

MORE: The 60 Most Naked Celebrity Instagram Photos of All Time

This week, we saw Shay Mitchell strip down in Cape Town, Kylie Jenner show off her ass in a thong, Jennifer Lopez prove that baby most certainly has back, Bella Hadid flaunt her nipples, and Elsa Hosk get seriously sexy in not one, but two bikinis. Ahead, find the most shocking, scandalous, and very sexy Instagrams of the past week.

MORE: The 30 Most (NOT-FAMOUS!) Naked Women on Instagram

0 Thoughts?
1 of 16
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid

Hadid seems hell-bent on freeing the nipple on Instagram, as evidenced by this post today.

Photo: instagram / @bellahadid
Bella Thorne
Bella Thorne

"I love when you smile baby 😇💙 #vintage #grain #tbt to the other day;)," Thorne posted.

Photo: instagram / @bellathorne
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez

J.Lo really went for it on Insta this week.

Photo: instagram / @jlo
Jasmine Tookes
Jasmine Tookes

Tookes stripped down to her skivvies yesterday to post that she was "already searchin' for Margaritas!" adding, "1 more day until Cabo🎉 ." We're guessing she's tucking into a marg right about now.

Photo: instagram / @jastookes
Britney Spears
Britney Spears

"🐯🐯🐯 ," Spears posted, shortly after she posted this insane Twitter pic of her abs (and just about everything else). Guess someone's feeling good about her physique!

Photo: instagram / @britneyspears
Stella Maxwell
Stella Maxwell

Maxwell posted a pic of her "latenight workout" [sic] last night, alongside a check mark. Done and done, and looking mighty sultry while doing it.

Photo: instagram / @stellamaxwell
Elsa Hosk
Elsa Hosk

What's up, Elsa? Or, as she put it yesterday, "💖🎀💖🎀💖." Indeed.

Photo: instagram / @hoskelsa
Elsa Hosk
Elsa Hosk

Hosk's on a roll. She posted this even-sexier photo two days ago.

Photo: instagram / @hoskelsa
Ashley Graham
Ashley Graham

Graham showed off some lingerie on Insta this week.

Photo: instagram / @theashleygraham
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner

Sup, Kylie.

Photo: instagram / @kyliejenner
Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, and Eva Herzigova
Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, and Eva Herzigova

We'd be remiss if we left out this gem, posted by Dior.

Photo: instagram / @dior
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner

We see you, Kenny, tryna' keep up with Bella Hadid.

Photo: instagram / @kendalljenner
Shay Mitchell
Shay Mitchell

"Not a bad way to freshen up after 12 hrs of travel from Rwanda to Cape Town ...," Mitchell wrote. And then, you know, post it on Instagram!

Photo: instagram / @shaym
Rihanna
Rihanna

"couture. my dear," RiRi posted, tagging the artist, Kukula.

Photo: instagram / @badgalriri
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski

"Shooting today in NYC mid-January in 40 degree weather in MY UNDERWEAR. Working hard lol ❄️💪🏽😜 ," Ratajkowski wrote. 

Photo: instagram / @emrata
Rita Ora
Rita Ora

ICYMI—technically this was just over a week ago, but this is how Ora celebrated hitting 11 million followers on IG. 

Photo: instagram / @ritaora

Next slideshow starts in 10s

The Best Over-The-Top Eye Candy From the Couture Shows

The Best Over-The-Top Eye Candy From the Couture Shows
  • Bella Hadid
  • Bella Thorne
  • Jennifer Lopez
  • Jasmine Tookes
  • Britney Spears
  • Stella Maxwell
  • Elsa Hosk
  • Elsa Hosk
  • Ashley Graham
  • Kylie Jenner
  • Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, and Eva Herzigova
  • Kendall Jenner
  • Shay Mitchell
  • Rihanna
  • Emily Ratajkowski
  • Rita Ora
0 GOT THOUGHTS? SHARE THEM!
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share