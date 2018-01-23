Bella Thorne Sparks Pregnancy Rumors After Posting This Eyebrow-Raising Instagram Picture

Move aside, Kylie Jenner. Bella Thorne is the new young Hollywood starlet pregnancy theorists are obsessing over. The 20-year-old actress sparked pregnancy rumors on Monday after posting an eyebrow-raising Instagram of her boyfriend, Mod Sun, kissing her stomach.

The photo, which was posted on Thorne’s Instagram story, featured Mod Sun perched on the floor kissing Thorne’s bare, crop-top-exposed stomach as she took a picture of him from above. Though Thorne left the picture captionless, fans were quick to assume that the post was announcement that she is with child and has a baby on the way “Are you pregnant bc yo man kissing your stomach,” one fan commented. Another added, “”Are you having a baby bella?”

To add more fuel to the flame, Mod Sun left a suspicious comment on Thorne’s Instagram leading fans to believe that their pregnancy theory is correct. On a video of the rapper FaceTiming his girlfriend during one of his concerts, Mod Sun left a comment expressing his love for Thorne. “Love u mamma,” he commented.

Though, these days, “mama” can be used as a term of endearment, the timing of the word choice was either a huge coincidence or Mod Sun is spilling some huge news. Either way, these pregnancy rumors are rumors until Thorne or Mod Sun confirms the news themselves. At least we have the Kardashian-Jenners to keep us busy until we wait for a confirmation from Thorne.