Bella Thorne Shows Off Leg Hair While Cuddling With Her Cat

Leg hair, don’t care! Bella Thorne apparently thinks so (us too!), as evidenced by an adorable clip of her cat snuggling into her unshaven legs yesterday on Snapchat. Side note: Leg hair and a cat? The 19-year-old is basically living our Sundays.

In the snap, the “Famous in Love” star lounged on the couch in an oversized hoodie as her kitten cuddled up between her legs. Aware of her unshaven limbs, the actress was the first one to point out that 1. YES. Her legs had hair on them, and 2. No. That wasn’t a problem.

“Think she’s fond of my leg hair?” Thorne wrote in the caption.

However, body hair wasn’t the only thing Thorne was keeping au naturel in her snap. The actress, who revealed on Instagram that she’s currently battling a cold and an acne breakout, sported minimal makeup in the clip as she rolled around on the couch with her pimples (which she called “on fleek”—and we agree) on full display.

This isn’t the first time the former Disney Channel star has kept it real about her appearance either. Just recently, Thorne responded to a fan on Twitter who praised her for having “no cellulite or stretch marks” on her skin. Thorne was quick to expose the perks of good lighting in revealing to the fan that she has skin problems like anyone else.

Cheers to Bella for keeping it real.