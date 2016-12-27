Bella Thorne Just Turned Off Her Instagram Comments

Last week, Bella Thorne came under fire for making out with Charlie Puth while people thought she was still dating her ex-boyfriend Tyler Posey. And because the internet is the internet, people were cruel. Though Thorne tried clearing the air on Twitter, she apparently wasn’t able to clear it completely—so she disabled comments on her Instagram for the past month.

Thing is, people can still comment on posts that appeared prior to November 21—and comment they have. The general sentiment: many, many snake emojis, or “🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍,” as one astute Instagrammer put it.

In an interview with Maxim earlier this month, Thorne said her Insta-comments don’t bother her. “I used to be upset when I would see the comments,” she said. “But I’ve started to realize that they may be going out of their way to make people feel bad about themselves because they have their own insecurities.” That said, she admitted that she got riled up sometimes. “Sometimes I just want to say, ‘Fuck ’em, get off my socials, dawg,'” she added.

Thorne also told Playboy in October that she doesn’t let the trolls get her down. “People often don’t want to get to know the real you; they only want to get to know the person they think you are,” she said. “For me, that means people are constantly trying to change me, every second of the day, especially on social media. I’m not fed up with social media—I understand it—but people like to comment on how my image is too edgy, that I’m too edgy, and on how they wish I looked. It’s a lot of ‘do this, don’t do that.’ To them I say, fuck off.”

She may not be fed up, but she’s definitely over the hate.