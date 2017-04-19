The Evolution of Bella Thorne

Bella Thorne has come a long way from her first acting role—an uncredited turn as a sidelines fan in the classic film Stuck on You in 2003, when she was just six years old. These days, she’s a hugely popular actress and singer who has more than 15 million Instagram followers and a wildly entertaining Twitter feed. She changes her hair more than she changes outfits, it seems—in the past year it has been blue, long and dark with bangs, and straight-up rainbow-colored. The natural blonde hates her real hair color, though.

“A lot of people don’t know I’m not actually a redhead,” the 19-year-old told Allure in 2014. “I’m a blonde. I dyed it for Big Love. It started off more of a deep red, and Disney was like, ‘Why don’t we take Bella all the way to blonde again?’ I don’t know why, but I had a breakdown and so overreacted. I wanted to go back to red.” Ahead, trace Thorne’s rise to stardom—and hair changes—over the years.