The Evolution of Bella Thorne

Bella Thorne has come a long way from her first acting role—an uncredited turn as a sidelines fan in the classic film Stuck on You in 2003, when she was just six years old. These days, she’s a hugely popular actress and singer who has more than 15 million Instagram followers and a wildly entertaining Twitter feed. She changes her hair more than she changes outfits, it seems—in the past year it has been blue, long and dark with bangs, and straight-up rainbow-colored. The natural blonde hates her real hair color, though.

“A lot of people don’t know I’m not actually a redhead,” the 19-year-old told Allure in 2014. “I’m a blonde. I dyed it for Big Love. It started off more of a deep red, and Disney was like, ‘Why don’t we take Bella all the way to blonde again?’ I don’t know why, but I had a breakdown and so overreacted. I wanted to go back to red.” Ahead, trace Thorne’s rise to stardom—and hair changes—over the years.

2008
At a Company 81 launch party in L.A.

2009
At the Los Angeles premiere of Hotel For Dogs.

2010
At a Simmons Jewelry Co. display at the Four Seasons in L.A.

2011
At the People's Choice Awards.

2012
At the Los Angeles premiere of The Vow at Grauman's Chinese Theatre.

2012
At the premiere of Journey 2: The Mysterious Island at Grauman's Chinese Theatre in L.A.

2013
At the premiere of Warm Bodies at ArcLight Cinemas Cinerama Dome in Hollywood.

2013
With then-boyfriend Tristan Klier at a DoSomething.org and Aeropostale Teens For Jeans event.

2014
At Diane Von Furstenberg's Journey Of A Dress premiere party in L.A.

2014
At Chateau Marmont in L.A. for an event honoring Michelle Dockery.

2015
At the People's Choice Awards in L.A. 

2016
With boyfriend Gregg Sulkin at the Heaven Gala.

2016
At the Golden Globe Awards post-party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel.

2017
Speaking about her new (and fabulous!) TV show, Famous in Love, at the 2017 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour at Langham Hotel in Pasadena, California.

