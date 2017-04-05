Got a minute? Here’s your mid-day roundup of all your need-to-know news in fashion, beauty, entertainment, and beyond.
Bella Thorne went swimming in a pair of boots. It looks uncomfortable tbh. [Teen Vogue]
This is the best thing you’ll read on the internet today. Trust. [Elle]
Zac Efron‘s biggest beauty regret has something to do with “The Thong Song.” [Refinery29]
Beyoncé’s Instagrams are worth $1 million each, so brb crawling into a hole to think about all the ways I’ve failed. [Marie Claire]
This is what happens when you white-wash natural hair care. [Racked]
Kim Kardashian and Ko. are now peddling Coachella-themed floaties. [Fashionista]
Ivanka Trump sure knows how to play dumb. [CNN]
Jesse Eisenberg and wife Anna welcomed a baby boy. [Us Weekly]