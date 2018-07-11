Bella Thorne Had the Best Response to a Fan Calling Her Boobs ‘Sandbags’ in a Topless Photo

From taking selfies in the shower to using Instagram’s draw feature to cover her nipples, Bella Thorne isn’t afraid to bare her body in front of her millions of followers. So when the 20-year-old actress Instagrammed herself topless in a forest on Tuesday, with nothing but her arms covering her nipples, we thought nothing of it … until her fans started comparing her boobs to “sandbags.”

The picture featured Thorne with her side toward the camera, showing off her shoulder tattoo (a curved I love you above her armpit in messy handwriting) with minimal makeup and undone hair. “I love you,” she wrote in the caption, nodding to her tattoo.

If you’re one of Thorne’s 14 million Instagram followers, the picture isn’t anything new, given that she’s gone full nude for several photoshoots before. But what one fan found amusing is how one of Thorne’s boobs looked like a sandbag. The resemblance was so similar that the fan took to Thorne’s comments to share her discovery. “Why the fuxk I thought your boob [w]as a sand bag,” the fan commented.

Thorne caught the comment. But instead of accusing the fan of body-shaming (who wants to have sandbag-like boobs?), she laughed at the comment and wrote back. The Famous in Love star was apparently so amused by the comparison that she took to her Instagram story to share a screenshot, which she posted after sharing a selfie of her surprise at how much boob she showed in her Instagram. “Hahaa on my last post,” she captioned the screenshot.

Of course, body-shaming isn’t cool. But in this case, the fan was only playing and Thorne took no offense. Embrace those sandbag boobs, girl.