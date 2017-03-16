Alert! Bella Thorne Debuts Long, Black Hair—and Bangs

StyleCaster
Photo: Getty

Last we checked, Bella Thorne was rocking long, blue hair. But she just debuted a whole new look on Instagram and Snapchat, featuring even longer hair—dyed black, complete with short, blunt bangs. “Little kiss for ya 😘,” she wrote on Instagram, puckering her lips and showing off her makeover.

Though it’s entirely possible that this new hair is actually a wig, Thorne changes her hair quite often, so it’s just as likely that she hit up the salon for a dye job—and had extensions put in and bangs cut.

Credit: Instagram | @bellathorne

Either way, Thorne was clearly feeling herself. She posted follow-up pics of herself sporting the new hair at home, playing on the slightly goth feeling of the new vibe with not one, but two chokers; she also showed off her locks bundled up in the car, with a serious “check me out” expression on her face. Oh, hey, Bella.

Thorne is a natural blonde, but she generally goes for pretty much any other color under the sun—she likes to avoid her true hue. “A lot of people don’t know I’m not actually a redhead. I’m a blonde,” she once told Allure“I dyed it for Big Love. It started off more of a deep red, and Disney was like, Why don’t we take Bella all the way to blonde again?’ I don’t know why, but I had a breakdown and so overreacted. I wanted to go back to red.”

And blue. And red with yellow. And, for now—black. Looking good, Bella!

Photo: Snapchat

Photo: Snapchat

