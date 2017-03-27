StyleCaster
What Are You Doing?! Bella Hadid Wears World’s Most Bizarre Pants, and Other Social Media Fails

by
Photo: Getty

It’s that time of the week again! The moment that we peer into the glowing abyss of Instagram and ask our faves, “So… what made you think this was a good idea to post?” Celebrities are constantly being photographed and, it seems, constantly photographing themselves. Every once in a while, one of those snaps that should have probably been instantly deleted ends up on social media for us. Which is the best. Stars: They’re just like us…meaning they take pictures of themselves lying around, eating food, and with every SnapChat filter imaginable.

14597403 1218363184865648 4192303069226074112 n What Are You Doing?! Bella Hadid Wears Worlds Most Bizarre Pants, and Other Social Media Fails

Credit: Instagram | @beyonce

This week some of our faves are doing the most and some of our faves are doing very little at all. But to each of them we have the same question: Wait… what are you doing?! 

Britney! WYD?!

Back in Vegas! Found these dresses today and just had to play 🦋🦋🦋

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on

 

I have no idea what’s going on with Britney’s fashion shows lately. She has been doing this for weeks and it’s always hilarious, a little bit strange, and totally wonderful. But why? This week she posted that she “found these dresses today and just had to play.” I’m obsessed with this idea. Britney’s just puttering around some rando closet in Vegas and comes upon a whole trunk of dresses best suited for a bridal shower brunch or cocktail party at a law firm in Miami (these are very specific looks). Her first thought, obviously, is, “I should put these on in quick succession and go stomping down the hall.” This is so delightful and also so odd. Only Britney can pull of a random fashion show of clothes she forgot she had.

What are you doing, Bella Hadid?

bella What Are You Doing?! Bella Hadid Wears Worlds Most Bizarre Pants, and Other Social Media Fails

Photo: Instagram/@hadidnews

Okay, Bella didn’t actually post this on Insta; a fan site did. But I still have a lot of questions. Namely: What are you doing? What’s the belt buckle situation with this? It kind of looks like Bella’s pants are being held together by a Fruit by the Foot. Why is this? Is this fashion? It’s okay if it is, but I didn’t see this look in Britney’s hallway show so I wasn’t sure. It also looks a little bit uncomfortable but I can’t look away. What am I supposed to do here? What am I doing? What are you doing? What are we all doing?

Ariana Grande, what are you doing?

17494093 1850474725208547 764316870869254144 n What Are You Doing?! Bella Hadid Wears Worlds Most Bizarre Pants, and Other Social Media Fails

Credit: Instagram | @arianagrande

I am totally for anyone in any Snapchat filter ever, particularly Ari. But when you cut off the ears it just looks like you have a dot on your nose. What are you doing? It looks like Ariana is giving us a sultry glance with slightly enhanced eye, completely unaware that she has soot on her face. Has she been moonlighting as a chimney sweep? Is she a coal miner? We need answers.

WYD, Kendall Jenner?

17494238 1427862237234099 330381339813478400 n What Are You Doing?! Bella Hadid Wears Worlds Most Bizarre Pants, and Other Social Media Fails

Credit: Instagram | @kendalljenner

KJ captioned this, “Better talk nice,” and I can tell she means business, so I’ll just ask a couple of questions. What are you doing in the In-n-Out drive-thru? Did you know that your shirt matches the safety poles in the background? How did you not spill mayo and mustard on yourself because that legit is what anyone else in that pose would end up doing? Why are you scowling? Is it because you didn’t order fries and now you regret that decision? Can we just agree we should always order fries? Especially if the fries come Animal Style? Also, are you going to finish that burger? If not, can I have it?

What are you doing, Champagne Papi?

17333646 434318576903563 4146022623358222336 n What Are You Doing?! Bella Hadid Wears Worlds Most Bizarre Pants, and Other Social Media Fails

Credit: Instagram | @champagnepapi

Which Drake is this? Is this Jamaican Drake? London Drake? Uncle Drake who is confused by technology? What is happening here? Drake has that look you have when your phone tells you you’re out of storage space. This is that look when someone texts you a picture of their stubbed toe with the message “So gross, right?” This is that look when GrubHub tells you your food will arrive in 80-90 minutes. As if you can survive that long? What are you doing, GrubHub? And what are you doing, Drake? Why are we looking at this photo of you trying to understand Bella’s belt buckle? Don’t try to understand it. It’s not for you, Drake.

Also, where are you? Why is there so much wicker in your life right now? Are you sitting on the lanai with the Golden Girls? Everything about this is confusing. Also, you new album is great, so thanks for that.

Kourt! Khloe! WYD?!

17438989 2136816393211750 1437071000402395136 n What Are You Doing?! Bella Hadid Wears Worlds Most Bizarre Pants, and Other Social Media Fails

Credit: Instagram | @kourtneykardash

Okay, I know what they’re doing—cheering for the Cavs. But this looks like the next iteration of the Meryl meme and I love it.

merylmeme What Are You Doing?! Bella Hadid Wears Worlds Most Bizarre Pants, and Other Social Media Fails

Photo: Twitter/@MissZindzi

BON JOVI: We’re halfway there!

KHLOE: OHHHH!

KOURTNEY: Livin’ on a prayer!

This is perfect. I want K&K to sing out the chorus of all my favorite song now and always.

WYD, Joe Jonas?

17438179 1316686615094400 2602279594694279168 n What Are You Doing?! Bella Hadid Wears Worlds Most Bizarre Pants, and Other Social Media Fails

Credit: Instagram | @joejonas

 

Touring sure is taking a lot out of poor JoJo and DNCE, now on tour in Florida. This is a dramatic shift from Kourtney and Khloe’s courtside concert jam just a few paragraphs ago. On one hand, I definitely want them to get their beauty rest. On the other hand, maybe this can happen backstage? Actually, I totes wouldn’t mind if some concerts had a pause for a nap in the middle. Rage a little, sleep a little, rage a little more. Think about it, is all I’m saying.

And finally, Samuel L. Jackson: WHAT. ARE. YOU. DOING?

Steaks are better than snakes! Play my @CapitalOne #SteaksOnAPlane game, and don’t miss! arcade.game/samsteaks #ad

A post shared by Samuel L Jackson (@samuelljackson) on

Why? Why is this happening? Are you seriously trying to get me to play a game called “Steaks on a Plane?” I’m not saying I won’t. I will, because steak. But I won’t be happy about it. Where did this idea even come from. Was there a pitch meeting where everyone was trying to come up with an even stranger non sequitur than Snakes on a Plane? What were some of the other suggestions? Rakes on a Plane? Snakes All-Terrain? Cakes in Balmain? Honestly, you can go on with this forever. But eventually someone has to ask: What are you doing?!

