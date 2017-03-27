What Are You Doing?! Bella Hadid Wears World’s Most Bizarre Pants, and Other Social Media Fails

It’s that time of the week again! The moment that we peer into the glowing abyss of Instagram and ask our faves, “So… what made you think this was a good idea to post?” Celebrities are constantly being photographed and, it seems, constantly photographing themselves. Every once in a while, one of those snaps that should have probably been instantly deleted ends up on social media for us. Which is the best. Stars: They’re just like us…meaning they take pictures of themselves lying around, eating food, and with every SnapChat filter imaginable.

This week some of our faves are doing the most and some of our faves are doing very little at all. But to each of them we have the same question: Wait… what are you doing?!

Britney! WYD?!

Back in Vegas! Found these dresses today and just had to play 🦋🦋🦋 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Mar 22, 2017 at 4:51pm PDT

I have no idea what’s going on with Britney’s fashion shows lately. She has been doing this for weeks and it’s always hilarious, a little bit strange, and totally wonderful. But why? This week she posted that she “found these dresses today and just had to play.” I’m obsessed with this idea. Britney’s just puttering around some rando closet in Vegas and comes upon a whole trunk of dresses best suited for a bridal shower brunch or cocktail party at a law firm in Miami (these are very specific looks). Her first thought, obviously, is, “I should put these on in quick succession and go stomping down the hall.” This is so delightful and also so odd. Only Britney can pull of a random fashion show of clothes she forgot she had.

What are you doing, Bella Hadid?

Okay, Bella didn’t actually post this on Insta; a fan site did. But I still have a lot of questions. Namely: What are you doing? What’s the belt buckle situation with this? It kind of looks like Bella’s pants are being held together by a Fruit by the Foot. Why is this? Is this fashion? It’s okay if it is, but I didn’t see this look in Britney’s hallway show so I wasn’t sure. It also looks a little bit uncomfortable but I can’t look away. What am I supposed to do here? What am I doing? What are you doing? What are we all doing?

Ariana Grande, what are you doing?

I am totally for anyone in any Snapchat filter ever, particularly Ari. But when you cut off the ears it just looks like you have a dot on your nose. What are you doing? It looks like Ariana is giving us a sultry glance with slightly enhanced eye, completely unaware that she has soot on her face. Has she been moonlighting as a chimney sweep? Is she a coal miner? We need answers.

WYD, Kendall Jenner?

KJ captioned this, “Better talk nice,” and I can tell she means business, so I’ll just ask a couple of questions. What are you doing in the In-n-Out drive-thru? Did you know that your shirt matches the safety poles in the background? How did you not spill mayo and mustard on yourself because that legit is what anyone else in that pose would end up doing? Why are you scowling? Is it because you didn’t order fries and now you regret that decision? Can we just agree we should always order fries? Especially if the fries come Animal Style? Also, are you going to finish that burger? If not, can I have it?

What are you doing, Champagne Papi?

Which Drake is this? Is this Jamaican Drake? London Drake? Uncle Drake who is confused by technology? What is happening here? Drake has that look you have when your phone tells you you’re out of storage space. This is that look when someone texts you a picture of their stubbed toe with the message “So gross, right?” This is that look when GrubHub tells you your food will arrive in 80-90 minutes. As if you can survive that long? What are you doing, GrubHub? And what are you doing, Drake? Why are we looking at this photo of you trying to understand Bella’s belt buckle? Don’t try to understand it. It’s not for you, Drake.

Also, where are you? Why is there so much wicker in your life right now? Are you sitting on the lanai with the Golden Girls? Everything about this is confusing. Also, you new album is great, so thanks for that.

Kourt! Khloe! WYD?!

Okay, I know what they’re doing—cheering for the Cavs. But this looks like the next iteration of the Meryl meme and I love it.

BON JOVI: We’re halfway there!

KHLOE: OHHHH!

KOURTNEY: Livin’ on a prayer!

This is perfect. I want K&K to sing out the chorus of all my favorite song now and always.

WYD, Joe Jonas?

Touring sure is taking a lot out of poor JoJo and DNCE, now on tour in Florida. This is a dramatic shift from Kourtney and Khloe’s courtside concert jam just a few paragraphs ago. On one hand, I definitely want them to get their beauty rest. On the other hand, maybe this can happen backstage? Actually, I totes wouldn’t mind if some concerts had a pause for a nap in the middle. Rage a little, sleep a little, rage a little more. Think about it, is all I’m saying.

And finally, Samuel L. Jackson: WHAT. ARE. YOU. DOING?

Steaks are better than snakes! Play my @CapitalOne #SteaksOnAPlane game, and don’t miss! arcade.game/samsteaks #ad A post shared by Samuel L Jackson (@samuelljackson) on Mar 23, 2017 at 9:00am PDT

Why? Why is this happening? Are you seriously trying to get me to play a game called “Steaks on a Plane?” I’m not saying I won’t. I will, because steak. But I won’t be happy about it. Where did this idea even come from. Was there a pitch meeting where everyone was trying to come up with an even stranger non sequitur than Snakes on a Plane? What were some of the other suggestions? Rakes on a Plane? Snakes All-Terrain? Cakes in Balmain? Honestly, you can go on with this forever. But eventually someone has to ask: What are you doing?!